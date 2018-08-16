MetLife Investment Management : and State Street Enter into a $2 Billion Commercial Mortgage Co-Lending Agreement

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management
platform for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) and State Street Corporation
(NYSE: STT), today announced a multi-year agreement in which MetLife
Investment Management and its affiliates will originate and service for
State Street affiliates up to $2 billion in commercial mortgage loans.
State Street affiliates and MetLife affiliates will co-lend each loan
under the agreement.
“This MetLife-State Street partnership offers customers access to two
highly respected, leading financial institutions,” said Robert Merck,
senior managing director and global head of real estate and agriculture,
MetLife Investment Management. “This is an important step in growing our
real estate platform, and we look forward to partnering with State
Street to provide a wider range of real estate financing options to our
borrowers.”
“We are pleased to partner with MetLife to source new investment
opportunities, as well as add commercial real estate mortgages to our
broad suite of lending options, and we plan to lend in concert with our
many asset management clients,” said Paul Selian, head of global credit
finance for State Street Global Markets. “This agreement is a testament
to the relationship State Street has with MetLife.”
MetLife Investment Management provides institutional investors with
long-term public and private investment and financing solutions.
The partnership with State Street complements MetLife Investment
Management’s commitment to growing its business across new fixed income
strategies and in new markets. Last year, MetLife, Inc. acquired Logan
Circle Partners, L.P., a specialist in traditional fixed income
strategies, and earlier this year, MetLife Investments Asia Limited
received its asset management license from the Securities and Futures
Commission in Hong Kong.
About MetLife Investment Management
MetLife
Investment Management, MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset
management platform, provides institutional investors including
corporate and government pension plans, insurance companies and other
financial institutions with long-term public and private investment and
financing solutions. With operations in the Americas, Asia and the
Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regions, MetLife Investment
Management manages assets for third-party institutional investors,
separate accounts and MetLife, Inc.’s general account. MetLife
Investment Management leverages a disciplined credit research and
underwriting process to provide institutional investors with asset
origination and acquisition opportunities and proprietary risk
management analytics across traditional fixed income strategies,
commercial real estate debt and equity investing, agricultural financing
and private placements, among others. For more information, visit www.metlife.com/investments.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates
("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies,
providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management
to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their
changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40
countries and holds leading market positions in the United States,
Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more
information, visit www.metlife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain or incorporate by reference information
that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future
events. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not
relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words and terms
such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,”
“believe,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning, or are
tied to future periods, in connection with a discussion of future
performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future
actions, prospective services or products, future performance or results
of current and anticipated services or products, sales efforts,
expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, trends
in operations and financial results.
Many factors will be important in determining the results of MetLife,
Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Forward-looking statements are
based on our assumptions and current expectations, which may be
inaccurate, and on the current economic environment, which may change.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve
a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the
forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
might cause such differences include the risks, uncertainties and other
factors identified in MetLife, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K (the “Annual Report”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by
MetLife, Inc. with the SEC after the date of the Annual Report under the
captions “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”
and other filings MetLife, Inc. makes with the SEC. MetLife, Inc. does
not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any
forward-looking statement if MetLife, Inc. later becomes aware that such
statement is not likely to be achieved. Please consult any further
disclosures MetLife, Inc. makes on related subjects in reports to the
SEC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005674/en/