MetLife : Investment Management originates record $7.0 billion in private placement debt for 1H 2018

MetLife Investment Management (“MIM”), MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE: MET)
institutional asset management platform, announced today it originated a
record $7.0 billion in private placement debt for the first half of
2018, a 45% increase over the same six-month period in 2017. This
included $2.3 billion of investments originated on behalf of
unaffiliated/third-party clients.
“Investment activity outpaced expectations through the first half of the
year, and the strong momentum has continued,” said John Wills, global
head of private debt origination for MIM. “Origination continues to
demonstrate MIM’s strong private debt platform, supported by dedicated
industry specialists across the globe. MIM’s private debt team focuses
on long-term partnerships that enable us to deliver bespoke private debt
solutions to issuers.”
MIM’s private debt origination included $5.3 billion in corporate
private placement transactions and $1.7 billion in infrastructure and
project finance debt transactions. Corporate debt transactions spanned a
broad range of industries including industrials, utilities, consumer
products, REITs, aviation and sports finance. MIM’s infrastructure
platform continued to be a market leader in long-term global
infrastructure private debt lending with activity focused on core
infrastructure assets, including airports, ports, railroads, renewable
power and social infrastructure.
Origination activity grew MIM’s total private debt portfolio to $67.2
billion at 30 June, 2018[1]. MIM’s private debt portfolio is
globally diversified, with 65% of the portfolio in North America,
followed by 21% in Europe, 8% in Australia and the remaining 6% in other
jurisdictions, including a growing presence in Latin America. MIM’s
global reach, its long-standing market relationships, and the ability to
provide customized debt solutions including fixed and floating-rate debt
as well as multi-currency financing options supported the group’s record
first half.
Wills added: “In our view, the pipeline through the end of the year
looks solid. MIM’s focus will continue to be on providing customized
financing options for our issuers.”
[1]Represents the estimated fair value of
privately-placed and certain public securities managed by MIM’s Private
Placement Unit for both MetLife’s general account and
unaffiliated/third-party clients. The portion of such securities managed
for MetLife’s general account and included in its consolidated financial
statements was $44.5 billion, at estimated fair value, at June 30, 2018.
About MetLife Investment Management
MetLife
Investment Management, MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset
management platform, provides institutional investors including
corporate and government pension plans, insurance companies and other
financial institutions with long-term public and private investment and
financing solutions. With operations in the Americas, Asia and the
Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regions, MetLife Investment
Management manages assets for third-party institutional investors,
separate accounts and MetLife, Inc.’s general account. MetLife
Investment Management leverages a disciplined credit research and
underwriting process to provide institutional investors with asset
origination and acquisition opportunities and proprietary risk
management analytics across traditional fixed income strategies,
commercial real estate debt and equity investing, agricultural
financing, and private placements, among others. For more information,
visit www.metlife.com/investments.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates
(“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies,
providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management
to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their
changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40
countries and holds leading market positions in the United States,
Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more
information, visit www.metlife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of the future
using terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,”
“intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” and other terms tied to future
periods. Results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are based on assumptions and expectations. They involve risks
and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes
in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company has
no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement. Parts
of this news release may include additional information on
forward-looking statements.
