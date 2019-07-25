MetLife : Named to FTSE4Good Index

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced today that it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index, which highlights companies with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Created in 2001 by FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE4Good Index helps promote a greater focus on sustainability among businesses and investors.

“MetLife’s inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index reflects our longstanding commitment to managing critical ESG issues sustainably and effectively,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Tim Ring. “How we manage our investments and environmental issues, and our efforts to improve financial health and support our talent, all help us deliver on our purpose and enhance the impact we have on society.”

FTSE Russell evaluates companies across several ESG factors. Overall, MetLife rated above average for the life insurance industry and substantially higher than the average for the financial services industry. When looking at individual score components, MetLife received especially high marks — well above the life insurance industry average — on issues such as risk management and environmental stewardship.

On governance, MetLife separated its Chairman and CEO roles in 2019. On operational risk, the company in 2018 expanded its Enterprise Risk Committee — which identifies and mitigates material risks to MetLife — to include senior leadership from all business units.

MetLife also has a longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and supports a wide range of low-carbon initiatives. In 2018, it invested more than $1.1 billion in green initiatives, bringing its total portfolio of green investments to nearly $17 billion. At year-end 2018, these investments included equity stakes in 60 LEED-certified real estate properties, along with ownership stakes in close to 40 wind and solar farms powering almost 1.5 million homes.

You can read more about MetLife’s approach to climate change in the company’s statement on the topic.

About MetLife

