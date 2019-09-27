Log in
MetLife : Named to Working Mother's “100 Best Companies” List for 21st Year in a Row

09/27/2019 | 08:16am EDT

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 21st year in a row, it has earned a spot on Working Mother’s “100 Best Companies” list for its commitment to a culture, programs and policies that support working families.

“An energized and diverse workforce drives innovation and enables us to deliver on our purpose,” said Cindy Pace, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer. “MetLife is committed to supporting our working parents through inclusive programs and policies that enhance the experience of employees with families.”

Among the resources and programs MetLife sponsors for working families are:

  • The MetLife Family Matters Parental Leave coaching program and a paid parental leave policy.
  • The Rethink Program that supports caregivers and parents raising children with learning and behavior challenges such as Autism, Asperger’s and ADHD.
  • Flexible work arrangements, such as compressed work weeks, part-time work, job-sharing, flextime, virtual work and telecommuting.
  • Regular webinars and seminars on family-related topics, prenatal health resources and new parent resources, including personalized nurse support for health plan participants.
  • Families at MetLife, an employee network developed to provide a community and forum for employees to share experiences and best practices and create awareness of family-friendly resources.
  • Back-up child care and discounts on child care.
  • An Employee Assistance Program to assist our employees with integrating their personal and work responsibilities.

MetLife will be honored at Working Mother’s WorkBeyond Summit in October in New York and will be featured in the October/November issue of Working Mother magazine.

For more information on MetLife’s programs for its employees, visit www.MetLifeGlobalImpact.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (MetLife), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 64 707 M
EBIT 2019 7 336 M
Net income 2019 5 485 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 8,26x
P/E ratio 2020 8,40x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 44 088 M
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Timothy J. Ring Chief Sustainability Officer
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE14.66%44 088
AXA22.26%60 144
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.82%46 102
AFLAC13.94%38 433
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC10.04%36 720
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.24.94%35 318
