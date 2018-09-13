MetLife : Named to the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Company Recognized for Strong Management of Environmental, Social and Governance Issues

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a widely-recognized standard for corporate responsibility that tracks leading sustainability-driven companies.

DJSI scores companies on nearly 600 data points based on their management of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. MetLife was eligible for the DJSI North America, which recognizes the top sustainability performers across the largest U.S. and Canadian companies. MetLife was one of only seven insurers in North America to make the list.

“MetLife is committed to delivering value for all of its stakeholders,” said Mike Zarcone, MetLife executive vice president and head of Corporate Affairs. “It is the nature of our business to create value for the world at large, and we are proud to be recognized by DJSI for the continued progress we are making to be a more sustainable company.”

MetLife’s inclusion on the DJSI North America Index comes on top of recent notable ESG achievements:

Achieving a grade of “A minus” from CDP® for reporting and management of climate issues. This rating places MetLife in CDP’s top quartile “Leadership” category among financial services providers.

Being named to the first all-sector Bloomberg® Gender-Equality Index in January. This followed our being named to the Bloomberg Financial Services Gender-Equality Index in 2017 and 2016.

Recognized by Deloitte and the Alliance for Board Diversity for having one of the most diverse boards of any company in the Fortune 500.

Being named to the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the U.S. Business Leadership Network® and American Association of People with Disabilities. This was the first time MetLife has been recognized for its efforts to provide a more inclusive workplace for people with disabilities.

Making a combined $45 million in grants (MetLife and MetLife Foundation) in 2017, including $30 million for financial inclusion efforts that help low-income individuals and families access safe and affordable financial products and services.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to corporate responsibility, visit www.MetLifeGlobalImpact.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

