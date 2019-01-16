Log in
MetLife

METLIFE (MET)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

MetLife : Names Darla Finchum Head of MetLife Auto & Home

01/16/2019 | 09:28am EST

By Colin Kellaher

MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday said it named Darla Finchum head of MetLife Auto & Home, its U.S. property and casualty business, removing the interim tag she has carried since August 2018.

The New York insurance and financial-services company said Ms. Finchum, who will join its U.S. business senior leadership team, previously served as chief claims officer for MetLife Auto & Home.

Kishore Ponnavolu, previously head of MetLife Auto & Home, was named president of the company's Asia region last year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 68 744 M
EBIT 2018 6 234 M
Net income 2018 4 349 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,78%
P/E ratio 2018 9,82
P/E ratio 2019 8,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 43 391 M
Chart METLIFE
Duration : Period :
MetLife Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Albert Kandarian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Lippert Executive VP-Global Technology & Operations
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE7.09%43 391
AXA4.67%54 403
PRUDENTIAL3.35%47 988
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL9.11%36 563
AFLAC1.84%34 966
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.7.69%30 367
