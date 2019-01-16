MetLife : Names Darla Finchum Head of MetLife Auto & Home

By Colin Kellaher



MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday said it named Darla Finchum head of MetLife Auto & Home, its U.S. property and casualty business, removing the interim tag she has carried since August 2018.

The New York insurance and financial-services company said Ms. Finchum, who will join its U.S. business senior leadership team, previously served as chief claims officer for MetLife Auto & Home.

Kishore Ponnavolu, previously head of MetLife Auto & Home, was named president of the company's Asia region last year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com