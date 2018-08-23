MetLife : Names New Leaders for Asia

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Kishore Ponnavolu has
been named President of the company’s Asia region effective Sept. 1,
2018. He will become a member of the company’s Executive Group, report
to Chairman, President and CEO Steven A. Kandarian, and be based in Hong
Kong.
In addition, MetLife announced that Rebecca Tadikonda has been named
Head of Strategic Growth Markets, Asia, also effective Sept. 1, 2018.
She will report to Ponnavolu and be based in Singapore.
Ponnavolu will directly oversee Japan, Korea, Australia and LumenLab,
MetLife Asia’s innovation hub. The markets for which Tadikonda will have
responsibility are Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Nepal
and Vietnam.
Ponnavolu is currently head of MetLife’s Auto & Home business in the
United States, and Tadikonda is MetLife’s Chief Strategy Officer.
“Kishore has a proven track record of transformational leadership that
engages customers, motivates employees, and drives profitable growth,”
Kandarian said. “These highly transferable skills make him the right
leader for our large and growing Asia business, and I have every
confidence that he will take it to even higher levels of success.”
Kandarian added, “Rebecca is a world-class strategist who has helped
MetLife chart a course toward greater customer centricity, efficient
capital allocation, and a more attractive portfolio of businesses. With
her background advising a range of companies in markets across the
globe, including Asia, she was the natural choice to accelerate value
creation in the region.”
Prior to serving as head of Auto & Home, Ponnavolu was MetLife’s Chief
Strategy Officer from 2011-2013. Before joining MetLife, he held senior
positions with American Express, GE Money, McKinsey and Company, and
A.T. Kearney Inc. Ponnavolu earned his doctorate in business
administration from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa., and his
master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Osmania University in Hyderabad,
India.
Tadikonda joined MetLife as Chief Strategy Officer in 2014. Previously,
she was a Partner at Bain & Company and has also held roles in marketing
at DHL Worldwide Express and VeriSign. Tadikonda earned her master’s
degree in business administration from Stanford University and her
bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth University.
In addition to her new duties, Tadikonda will remain as Chief Strategy
Officer until a replacement is named.
Within Auto & Home, Senior Vice President of Product Management Mick
Noland and Vice President of Claims Darla Finchum will serve as Interim
Co-Heads of the business while MetLife conducts a search for Ponnavolu’s
replacement.
