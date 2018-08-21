MetLife : New Blockchain Health Insurance Product Eliminates Claims

MetLife Asia’s Singapore-based innovation center, LumenLab,
has begun testing the world’s first, automated insurance solution using
blockchain technology to offer pregnant women financial protection in
case of gestational diabetes, without ever needing to make a claim.
The experimental product, known as “Vitana,”
is Singapore’s first dedicated insurance product for gestational
diabetes – a condition affecting up to one in five expectant mothers in
Singapore.[i] Vitana securely connects to customers’
electronic medical records via their mobile device to issue a policy
within minutes. It triggers an automatic payout upon diagnosis, without
the need to make a claim.
“Vitana embodies MetLife’s commitment to its customers. In today’s
world, people expect experiences to be simple, automated, and digital.
We saw an opportunity to test how blockchain can make insurance more
seamless and we’ve partnered with some of the best companies in their
fields to create a blueprint to launch new parametric insurance products
in the future,” said Zia Zaman, MetLife’s Chief Innovation Officer in
Asia and Chief Executive Officer of LumenLab.
In addition to an enhanced experience, Vitana offers customers improved
data security as it performs parametric underwriting on the customer’s
mobile device, meaning the insurance company doesn’t require access to
the underlying medical data to confirm insurability.
Vitana was built with partners: SwissRe, which
helped drive product design and reinsure the risk; Cognizant,
which provided the underlying technology and blockchain expertise; and Vault
Dragon, an electronic medical records provider which supported
on-the-ground implementation with forward-thinking doctors and
clinics. Vitana was developed within the Monetary
Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) regulatory
sandbox, and was highlighted in MAS’ annual report as one of the key
innovations to come out of the sandbox initiative.
“Experimentation is crucial to invent and create the future. We are glad
that the sandbox has enabled LumenLab to jumpstart an innovative
experiment within safe boundaries, to understand if it could effectively
address existing pain points of both the insured and insurer, before
rolling it out on a broader scale,” said Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech
Officer, MAS.
Customers can download Vitana via the App
Store to receive up to SGD 2,500 coverage for medical expenses
associated with gestational diabetes. The experiment will run over a
six-month period and LumenLab is working with the Singapore
Medical Group Women’s Health as well as other select clinics to
offer the solution to Singapore-based patients in their first 23 weeks
of pregnancy (see FAQs for a full list of clinics).
To learn more about Vitana, visit http://www.vitana.sg/ or
read the FAQs.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its
subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading
financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee
benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional
customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has
operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions
in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle
East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com
About LumenLab
As MetLife’s pioneer for disruptive
innovation, LumenLab is charging ahead to create new businesses in
health, wealth and retirement. Lumen, a measure of light, symbolizes our
commitment to illuminating a new path for solving the problems that the
people of Asia face today. Through our focus on building new products
and services grounded in technology and data, we aim to help people
achieve richer and more fulfilling lives. For more information, visit www.lumenlab.sg
i Gusto, a longitudinal baby study at NUH and the KK Women’s
and Children’s Hospital (KKH) (Khalik,
S. 2016).
