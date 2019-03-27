Log in
MetLife : Plans to Strengthen Malaysia Presence with New Center of Excellence

03/27/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is building a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for finance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The CoE will partner with MetLife’s local country and global finance teams to provide expertise and support on financial reporting, planning and analysis, and finance technology systems.

Located at The Vertical Corporate Towers, a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Bangsar South commercial district, the center will open in mid-2019 and will employ over 80 people.

With a population of more than seven million, Greater Kuala Lumpur has a diverse, highly-trained and multilingual talent base. MetLife is recruiting actuaries, chartered accountants and other financial professionals to staff the new center, and recently held recruitment events at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and Sunway University.

“We are delighted to open our new center in Kuala Lumpur,” said Rick Butler, MetLife’s Vice President, Finance Transformation, Asia. “The center is well positioned to leverage the available skill-set and geographic proximity to Asia to deliver best-in-class service to our colleagues and customers in this region and beyond,” he added.

In addition to this CoE, MetLife has other centers of excellence in Asia, including a technology and operations hub in Malaysia and LumenLab, an innovation center in Singapore. MetLife also established a strategic partnership with AmBank Group in Malaysia in 2014 and came together as AmMetLife.

About MetLife in Asia

MetLife operates insurance businesses in ten markets across Asia (Japan, Korea, China, Australia, India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Vietnam, and Hong Kong) and employs more than 15,000 people in Asia. Today, the Region represents a quarter of the company’s earnings.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2019
