MetLife : Plans to Strengthen Malaysia Presence with New Center of Excellence

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is building a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for
finance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The CoE will partner with MetLife’s
local country and global finance teams to provide expertise and support
on financial reporting, planning and analysis, and finance technology
systems.
Located at The Vertical Corporate Towers, a state-of-the-art
facility in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Bangsar South commercial
district, the center will open in mid-2019 and will employ over 80
people.
With a population of more than seven million, Greater Kuala Lumpur has a
diverse, highly-trained and multilingual talent base. MetLife is
recruiting actuaries, chartered accountants and other financial
professionals to staff the new center, and recently held recruitment
events at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and Sunway University.
“We are delighted to open our new center in Kuala Lumpur,” said Rick
Butler, MetLife’s Vice President, Finance Transformation, Asia. “The
center is well positioned to leverage the available skill-set and
geographic proximity to Asia to deliver best-in-class service to our
colleagues and customers in this region and beyond,” he added.
In addition to this CoE, MetLife has other centers of excellence in
Asia, including a technology and operations hub in Malaysia and LumenLab,
an innovation center in Singapore. MetLife also established a strategic
partnership with AmBank Group in Malaysia in 2014 and came together as
AmMetLife.
About MetLife in Asia
MetLife operates insurance businesses in ten markets across Asia (Japan,
Korea, China, Australia, India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Vietnam,
and Hong Kong) and employs more than 15,000 people in Asia. Today, the
Region represents a quarter of the company’s earnings.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates
(“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies,
providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management
to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their
changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40
countries and holds leading market positions in the United States,
Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more
information, visit www.metlife.com.
