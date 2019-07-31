MetLife : Profit More Than Doubles

By Robert Barba

MetLife Inc. (MET) said its net income for the second quarter more than doubled from a year earlier.

The insurance company reported net income of $1.7 billion, or $1.77 a share, for the quarter, compared with $845 million, or 83 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.38 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of $1.34 a share.

Revenue was $17.5 billion, down 17% from a year earlier. Analysts expected $16.43 billion in revenue.

Expenses, meanwhile, were $15.2 billion, down from $20.1 billion a year earlier. The reduction largely was driven by less expense related to policyholder benefits and claims.

