MetLife : Wins Four International Business Awards

Global insurer MetLife has been recognized for four of its customer centric life and health solutions at the 2019 International Business Awards® - otherwise known as the “Stevies” (after the Greek word for “crowned”).

The award-winning solutions exemplify the company’s multi-year journey to move away from a traditional product-development model to one driven by customer insights to help our customers navigate their changing worlds.

MetLife China won a Gold Stevie in the Financial Services category for its “Flexible with You” critical illness solution. The solution was designed based on research that revealed customers are seeking greater flexibility in their insurance coverage. It allows customers to customize their health protection in line with their needs at different life stages.

“Flexible with You” launched in 2018 as part of MetLife’s regional health offering, 360Health, which combines insurance products with health services to help customers prevent and manage serious illnesses through a simple and engaging experience.

MetLife Australia and AmMetLife in Malaysia won Silver Stevie awards in the Financial Services category for their “MetLife Protect” and “HCC BoostUp Rider” offerings, respectively.

MetLife Protect has a unique modular design that lets consumers build on four standard cover types (Life, Trauma, Total Permanent Disability and Income Cover) with up to 11 optional extras, like trauma coverage for family members. The HCC BoostUp Rider introduces new medical benefits such as genomic testing for cancer, out-patient dengue fever treatment, home nursing care and lump-sum payment for diabetic complications.

In addition to the Gold and Silver award wins, MetLife Hong Kong also received a Bronze Stevie for its MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan, an affordable solution that provides comprehensive reimbursement for all eligible medical expenses for covered diseases.

“We’re delighted to receive such prestigious international recognition for our dedicated focus on evolving with our customers’ lives and lifestyles. Across MetLife, we invest in listening closely to our customers and deeply understanding their needs so we can design solutions that go beyond traditional insurance products to address their needs holistically,” said Kishore Ponnavolu, President of MetLife Asia

More than 250 executives worldwide participated in the judging process for the awards which received more than 4,000 entries from 74 nations and territories.

“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “The Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries.”

For more information, visit www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

* This release contains general information and does not take into account your personal financial situation, objectives or needs. Before making a decision on a product mentioned in this article, you should seek independent financial advice to assess whether it is suitable to you. You should also consider the relevant product disclosure statement and the provisions of the insurance policy.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005295/en/