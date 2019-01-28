Log in
MetLife : to Pay $20 Million Unpaid Pension Fine, Retroactive Benefits

01/28/2019

By Maria Armental

MetLife Inc. agreed to pay a nearly $20 million fine in New York for unpaid pensions and retroactively pay millions of dollars to thousands of workers who were owed pension benefits, in some cases dating to the 1990s.

Monday's settlement agreement with New York regulators stems from MetLife's disclosure in 2017 that it had failed to search properly for beneficiaries of private-sector pension plans, designating the people as "permanently unresponsive" after unanswered letters and booked as profit the money that should have been paid out. (www.wsj.com/articles/metlife-discloses-failure-to-pay-thousands-of-workers-pensions-1513381145?mod=article_inline)

The New York insurer, which was forced to delay financial reporting and increased the reserves for the pension-risk business by about half a billion dollars (www.wsj.com/articles/metlife-says-overdue-pension-benefits-will-prompt-financial-revisions-1517262947), in December agreed to pay a $1 million fine to Massachusetts in what was the first regulatory settlement over the owed pension benefits. (www.wsj.com/articles/metlife-reaches-settlement-with-massachusetts-over-failure-to-pay-thousands-of-workers-pensions-11545213721)

Massachusetts found that about half of the state's residents that MetLife hadn't paid were still living at addresses MetLife had on file.

On Monday, MetLife reached a similar settlement with New York's Department of Financial Services and agreed to hire a company to help locate the beneficiaries who are owed pension payouts and agreed to pay retroactively and with interest on the overdue benefits.

MetLife, which tallied loss of delayed pensions at more than $189 million, said it had already paid about $123 million.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

