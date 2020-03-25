Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife, Inc.    MET

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to MetLife, Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” to the $1 billion 4.55% senior unsecured notes due 2030 recently issued by MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: MET]. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

The proceeds from the issuance are intended for general corporate purposes. Proforma adjusted financial leverage is just over 24% and the historical interest coverage is very strong. Prospectively, AM Best expects some impact on interest coverage given the emerging economic challenges both globally and in the United States, but we expect coverage to remain adequate to support the company’s obligations. Holding company liquidity is strong and MetLife has no debt maturities until 2022.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on METLIFE, INC.
02:30pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to MetLife, Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured No..
BU
03/23METLIFE INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
03/17METLIFE FOUNDATION : to Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Across the U.S. to Help ..
BU
03/05METLIFE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05METLIFE : Confirms First Quarter 2020 Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03/05METLIFE, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
03/04METLIFE, INC. : Report
CO
03/03METLIFE : Named a Top Company for Executive Women
BU
02/28METLIFE : Becomes First U.S.-Based Insurer to Sign U.N. Women's Empowerment Prin..
BU
02/27METLIFE, INC. : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 371 M
EBIT 2020 6 350 M
Net income 2020 4 962 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,68%
P/E ratio 2020 5,06x
P/E ratio 2021 4,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,38x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 25 286 M
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,19  $
Last Close Price 27,61  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.-45.83%25 286
AXA-37.04%40 730
PRUDENTIAL PLC-37.31%27 986
AFLAC INCORPORATED-44.97%21 033
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-40.90%20 893
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-34.22%20 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group