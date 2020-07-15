Bondholder group warns against adding coronavirus to EBITDA

July 15 (Reuters) - The Credit Roundtable, a bondholder
advocacy group, is warning against companies elevating their
EBITDA by adding back losses related the coronavirus pandemic.
In an open letter on Wednesday, the group called on
regulators and auditors to scrutinize a recent practice by some
companies of adding losses caused by the coronavirus into their
calculations of earnings before interest, depreciation and
amortization, a widely used measure of cash flow and ability to
pay debt.
"We believe EBITDAC calculations include many hypothetical,
highly subjective, and potentially misleading adjustments," the
letter said. "The use of EBITDAC compromises a fundamental
assessment of a company’s ability to incur and service debt to
the detriment of current and future providers of capital."
The Credit Roundtable's members include MetLife, T. Rowe
Price, AIG and the California Public Employees' Retirement
System.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Diane Craft)