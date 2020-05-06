Log in
MetLife, Inc.

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
News 


MetLife : 1Q Results Beat Projections, Boosted by Derivative Gains

05/06/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

By Maria Armental

MetLife Inc. reported first-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income surged to $4.37 billion, or $4.75 a share, from $1.35 billion, or $1.40 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.58 a share from $1.48 a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $1.44 a share in adjusted profit.

DERIVATIVE GAINS: Net derivative gains amounted to $4.2 billion, or $3.3 billion after tax during the quarter, driven by lower interest rates.

REVENUE: Total revenue rose to $18.31 billion from $16.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $16.38 billion.

PANDEMIC: MetLife, amid coronavirus-related restrictions, pointed to a challenging face-to-face global sales environment with sales expected to decline across most segments, and said it would further cut costs to mitigate top-line pressure.

CEO: "We entered this period of uncertainty with a business that is less capital intensive, an investment portfolio that is well positioned for a downturn, and a commitment to expense discipline that is stronger than ever," Chief Executive Michel Khalaf said in a statement.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 864 M
EBIT 2020 7 842 M
Net income 2020 4 471 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,38%
P/E ratio 2020 6,91x
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,47x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 31 155 M
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 43,25  $
Last Close Price 34,27  $
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.-32.76%31 528
AXA-36.92%42 519
PRUDENTIAL PLC-25.50%34 626
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.10%26 275
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-37.33%23 580
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-36.53%23 255
