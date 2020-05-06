MetLife : 1Q Results Beat Projections, Boosted by Derivative Gains

By Maria Armental



MetLife Inc. reported first-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income surged to $4.37 billion, or $4.75 a share, from $1.35 billion, or $1.40 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.58 a share from $1.48 a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $1.44 a share in adjusted profit.

DERIVATIVE GAINS: Net derivative gains amounted to $4.2 billion, or $3.3 billion after tax during the quarter, driven by lower interest rates.

REVENUE: Total revenue rose to $18.31 billion from $16.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $16.38 billion.

PANDEMIC: MetLife, amid coronavirus-related restrictions, pointed to a challenging face-to-face global sales environment with sales expected to decline across most segments, and said it would further cut costs to mitigate top-line pressure.

CEO: "We entered this period of uncertainty with a business that is less capital intensive, an investment portfolio that is well positioned for a downturn, and a commitment to expense discipline that is stronger than ever," Chief Executive Michel Khalaf said in a statement.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com