MetLife : 360Health Wins Gold Stevie®

MetLife’s 360Health has outshined several insurers and non-insurers to win the Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Heath & Wellness at the seventh annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

MetLife created 360Health in 2018 in response to insights gathered from close to 30,000 consumers who were worried about the burden serious illness like cancer, dementia or heart disease would bring upon them and their families. With an expanding offering in China, Korea and Australia, 360Health is a unique, integrated offering that combines insurance products with health services to help customers prevent and manage serious illnesses through a simple and engaging experience.

The solution has been co-developed with leading-edge health-tech startups to ensure an intuitive, simplified, yet personalized experience. For example, in Korea, a cardiovascular test app has been developed to accurately measure blood pressure through a smartphone camera lens, while in China, 360Health provides an easy access “One Click Call” through WeChat.

This is the second year in a row that 360Health has been recognized with a Gold Stevie®. In 2019, MetLife China won a Gold Stevie® in the “Best New Product or Service of the Year - Financial Services” category for its “Flexible with You” solution which allows customers to customize their health protection in line with their needs at different life stages. The solution was again recognized in this year’s awards with a Bronze Stevie® for “Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice – Financial Services.”

“We’re excited that 360Health continues to gain international recognition for serving our customers’ evolving needs. Now more than ever, customers are prioritizing their health and wellbeing, and they are looking for a trusted partner and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance products to address their needs holistically,” said Sanjeev Kapur, Chief Marketing Officer, MetLife Asia.

“We are delighted that the seventh edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted so many impressive nominations,” said Stevie® Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s winning nominations are testament to the resiliency and innovation of organizations in the region, many of which continue to succeed despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MetLife will accept its Gold Stevie® during a virtual awards ceremony on 22 September.

