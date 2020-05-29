MetLife : Announces Change to Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that in order to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, directors and others in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has made the decision to conduct the 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting as a virtual-only shareholder meeting and there is no in-person meeting at our New York offices.

The Company will hold the Annual Meeting as scheduled on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time. Shareholders as of the close of business on April 23, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, or their legal proxy holders may participate in the Annual Meeting.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MET2020 (the “Virtual Meeting Site”) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, and enter the 16-digit control number (“Control Number”) on the Notice of Internet Availability, proxy card, or voting instruction form they received. Shareholders who enter their Control Number may vote, submit questions or comments, and exercise any other shareholder rights at the Annual Meeting by following instructions on the Virtual Meeting Site. Anyone who does not enter a Control Number will not be able to participate in the Annual Meeting but may listen as an observer.

Participants may access Virtual Meeting Site beginning at 2:15 p.m., Eastern Time to allow log in prior to the start of the Annual Meeting at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting, using the instructions in their proxy materials. Shareholders may continue to use the proxy card or voting instruction form the Company distributed. A shareholder who has already submitted or submits a proxy before the Annual Meeting need take no further action in order to vote shares as directed on the proxy. Shareholders may also submit questions in advance of the meeting by entering their Control Number at www.proxyvote.com.

Further details concerning the virtual-only meeting are disclosed in the Company’s additional proxy soliciting material filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the MetLife Investor Relations web page at https://investor.metlife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

