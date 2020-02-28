MetLife : Becomes First U.S.-Based Insurer to Sign U.N. Women's Empowerment Principles

Log in
02/28/2020 | 08:32am EST

MetLife, Inc. announced today that it has become the first U.S.-based insurance company to sign the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles, a series of commitments created by U.N. Women and the U.N. Global Compact to promote gender equality in the workplace and society.

MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf highlighted the signing at a diversity conference in New York City sponsored by the American Council of Life Insurers, the Life Insurance Council of New York, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Khalaf also announced the formation of a MetLife Gender Equality Team that will partner with the U.N. to identify any gaps – in recruitment, retention, promotion, compensation, and succession planning – and work to close them.

“MetLife’s support for gender equality reflects our purpose of building a more confident future for all,” Khalaf said. “Empowering women is more than a core value for us – it’s a key element of our business strategy. Partnering with the U.N. will help us strengthen our focus and take our commitment to the next level.”

The U.N. Women's Empowerment Principles are:

  • Principle 1: Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality
  • Principle 2: Treat all women and men fairly at work – respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination
  • Principle 3: Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers
  • Principle 4: Promote education, training and professional development for women
  • Principle 5: Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women
  • Principle 6: Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy
  • Principle 7: Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality

On March 12, MetLife will host an event at its global headquarters in New York City to mark the 10th anniversary of the Women’s Empowerment Principles with U.N. officials and other dignitaries.

“By advancing women at MetLife, we help promote the diversity of talent necessary to make a difference in the workplace and marketplace,” said Dr. Cindy Pace, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Last month, MetLife was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth year in a row. In addition, the company has been recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York as a “Corporate Champion” for the high representation (30 percent) of women on its board.

In 2019, MetLife joined the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change initiative and also became the first insurance company to join the U.N. Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change. The company provides further support for women’s entrepreneurship and innovation through its partnerships with the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and similar organizations. Its philanthropic arm, MetLife Foundation, works to improve the financial health of low-income women across the world by teaming up with groups such as Accion, Trickle Up, and Women’s World Banking.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to gender equality and its corporate responsibility activities, visit www.metlifeglobalimpact.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 708 M
EBIT 2020 7 985 M
Net income 2020 5 191 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,21%
P/E ratio 2020 7,70x
P/E ratio 2021 7,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,59x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 40 196 M
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 57,13  $
Last Close Price 43,89  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.-7.95%40 196
AXA-12.96%57 685
PRUDENTIAL PLC-10.56%44 262
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-13.39%33 230
AFLAC INCORPORATED-16.07%32 080
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-17.30%30 775
