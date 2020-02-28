MetLife : Becomes First U.S.-Based Insurer to Sign U.N. Women's Empowerment Principles

MetLife, Inc. announced today that it has become the first U.S.-based insurance company to sign the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles, a series of commitments created by U.N. Women and the U.N. Global Compact to promote gender equality in the workplace and society.

MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf highlighted the signing at a diversity conference in New York City sponsored by the American Council of Life Insurers, the Life Insurance Council of New York, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Khalaf also announced the formation of a MetLife Gender Equality Team that will partner with the U.N. to identify any gaps – in recruitment, retention, promotion, compensation, and succession planning – and work to close them.

“MetLife’s support for gender equality reflects our purpose of building a more confident future for all,” Khalaf said. “Empowering women is more than a core value for us – it’s a key element of our business strategy. Partnering with the U.N. will help us strengthen our focus and take our commitment to the next level.”

The U.N. Women's Empowerment Principles are:

Principle 1 : Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality

: Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality Principle 2 : Treat all women and men fairly at work – respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination

: Treat all women and men fairly at work – respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination Principle 3 : Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers

: Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers Principle 4 : Promote education, training and professional development for women

: Promote education, training and professional development for women Principle 5 : Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women

: Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women Principle 6 : Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy

: Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy Principle 7: Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality

On March 12, MetLife will host an event at its global headquarters in New York City to mark the 10th anniversary of the Women’s Empowerment Principles with U.N. officials and other dignitaries.

“By advancing women at MetLife, we help promote the diversity of talent necessary to make a difference in the workplace and marketplace,” said Dr. Cindy Pace, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Last month, MetLife was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth year in a row. In addition, the company has been recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York as a “Corporate Champion” for the high representation (30 percent) of women on its board.

In 2019, MetLife joined the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change initiative and also became the first insurance company to join the U.N. Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change. The company provides further support for women’s entrepreneurship and innovation through its partnerships with the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and similar organizations. Its philanthropic arm, MetLife Foundation, works to improve the financial health of low-income women across the world by teaming up with groups such as Accion, Trickle Up, and Women’s World Banking.

