METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
MetLife : Joins U.N. Global Compact

06/26/2020 | 12:04am EDT

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The U.N. Global Compact calls for companies to align their operations and strategies with 10 universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.

“Sustainability is central to MetLife’s efforts to build a more confident future for all our stakeholders,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “Joining the U.N. Global Compact will help us strengthen our commitment in the years ahead.”

The mandate of the U.N. Global Compact is to guide and support the global business community in advancing U.N. goals and values through responsible corporate practices. The 10 principles of the Global Compact are:

Human Rights

  • Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and
  • Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Labor

  • Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;
  • Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labor;
  • Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labor; and
  • Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

The Environment

  • Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;
  • Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and
  • Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.

Anti-Corruption

  • Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

Last week, MetLife issued its annual Sustainability Report, which aligns with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and details the ways MetLife and MetLife Foundation deliver for their stakeholders.

In 2019, MetLife became the first insurance company to join the U.N. Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change, and in February 2020, the company became the first U.S.-based insurer to sign the U.N. Women’s Empowerment Principles.

For more information on MetLife’s sustainability efforts, visit www.metlife.com/sustainability.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63 412 M - -
Net income 2020 6 118 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,86x
Yield 2020 5,02%
Capitalization 32 982 M 32 982 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 43,33 $
Last Close Price 36,34 $
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.-28.70%32 247
AXA-26.05%49 491
PRUDENTIAL PLC-17.53%38 057
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.96%25 990
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.27%25 235
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-35.51%23 582
