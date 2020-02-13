Log in
METLIFE, INC.

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
MetLife : Named a Top Company for Latinas

02/13/2020 | 01:31pm EST

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named a top company for Hispanic women by LATINA Style, Inc., for the 12th year in a row, in recognition of its efforts to promote Hispanic inclusion and career advancement opportunities for Latinas. MetLife received this honor during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference held yesterday in Washington, D.C.

“MetLife offers a wide range of programs, resources and experiences that help Latinas move forward in their careers and realize their potential,” said Dr. Cindy Pace, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer. “We are proud to be recognized for our commitment.”

Beyond its internal initiatives, MetLife also supports and develops Latina employees through its partnerships with organizations such as Proud to Be Latina and the Red Shoe Movement.

LATINA Style evaluates companies on the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, mentoring programs, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups, and Hispanic relations.

For more information on the LATINA Style 50 Report, visit www.latinastyle.com/.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


