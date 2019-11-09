Log in
METLIFE, INC.

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
MetLife : Wins ACORD Leadership Awards

11/09/2019 | 11:10pm EST

Stephen Barnham, Asia’s Chief Information Officer, and Sourav Shah, Senior Digital Product Manager in Australia, have both been awarded the ACORD Leadership Award in the individual category. The prestigous annual awards held by the Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development (ACORD), an international non-profit insurance standards organization, recognises outstanding achievement in standard implementation and advocacy in the industry worldwide. MetLife Inc. was also given the ACORD Leadership Award in the organisation category.

The awards were given in recognition of the work done by Mr. Barnham and Mr. Shah and the MetLife organisation globally in demonstrating leadership in promoting data standards, by providing resourcing, faciliating industry collaboration and active participation in the implementation and development of standards across the industry.

This isn’t the first time for MetLife to win the ACORD award. In 2018, MetLife Australia won the ACORD Case Study and Industry Contributor awards, both in recognition of the application program interfaces (APIs) developed for online claims lodgement and tracking, which was then gifted to the insurance industry.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 65 128 M
EBIT 2019 7 845 M
Net income 2019 6 206 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 7,20x
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 44 694 M
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 52,65  $
Last Close Price 48,60  $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.20.12%44 694
AXA34.58%64 204
PRUDENTIAL PLC-2.43%46 316
AFLAC18.83%39 417
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION33.09%37 654
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC13.91%36 401
