MetLife : Wins ACORD Leadership Awards

Stephen Barnham, Asia’s Chief Information Officer, and Sourav Shah, Senior Digital Product Manager in Australia, have both been awarded the ACORD Leadership Award in the individual category. The prestigous annual awards held by the Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development (ACORD), an international non-profit insurance standards organization, recognises outstanding achievement in standard implementation and advocacy in the industry worldwide. MetLife Inc. was also given the ACORD Leadership Award in the organisation category.

The awards were given in recognition of the work done by Mr. Barnham and Mr. Shah and the MetLife organisation globally in demonstrating leadership in promoting data standards, by providing resourcing, faciliating industry collaboration and active participation in the implementation and development of standards across the industry.

This isn’t the first time for MetLife to win the ACORD award. In 2018, MetLife Australia won the ACORD Case Study and Industry Contributor awards, both in recognition of the application program interfaces (APIs) developed for online claims lodgement and tracking, which was then gifted to the insurance industry.

About MetLife

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191109005047/en/