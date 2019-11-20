MetLife : to Acquire Digital Estate Planning Capabilities

By Stephen Nakrosis

MetLife Inc. (MET) said Wednesday it will acquire Bequest Inc., which does business as Willing, an online service that assist with estate planning, trusts and other legal actions.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"Willing serves a digitally native audience unlikely to go see an attorney for estate planning services," said Todd Katz, executive vice president, Group Benefits at MetLife. "Willing complements Hyatt Legal, our existing legal services offering, and positions us to lead the industry by offering customers more choices in how they address their estate planning needs."

MetLife said Willing's services will continue to be offered online, and there are plans to make the services available to group customers.

The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, MetLife said.

