METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
MetLife : to Hold Investor Conference and Announce Outlook on Thursday, Dec. 12

11/14/2019 | 04:16pm EST

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold an investor conference in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ET). Presenters will include members of MetLife's senior management team.

The conference and accompanying presentation materials will include statements relating to the business, operations, financial results and outlook of MetLife, as well as certain projections regarding the company's future performance.

A live audio and video webcast of the conference, along with the presentation materials, will be available at the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to access the conference should go to the web page at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and/or download and install any necessary software.

A replay of the conference will be available at the MetLife Investor Relations web page beginning shortly after the conference ends on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, Dec.19, 2019.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on METLIFE, INC.
11/09METLIFE : Wins ACORD Leadership Awards
BU
11/05METLIFE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
11/04METLIFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/01AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
BU
10/30METLIFE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30METLIFE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/30METLIFE : Profit Climbs, Helped by Hedging Against Low Rates
DJ
10/30METLIFE : CFO John McCallion Provides Third Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video
BU
10/30METLIFE : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 65 137 M
EBIT 2019 6 543 M
Net income 2019 6 254 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 7,30x
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 45 301 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Cheryl W. Grisé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.19.97%45 301
AXA33.68%66 170
PRUDENTIAL PLC-6.03%43 804
AFLAC18.83%39 740
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION36.19%38 640
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC13.78%37 302
