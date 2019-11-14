MetLife : to Hold Investor Conference and Announce Outlook on Thursday, Dec. 12

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will hold an investor conference in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ET). Presenters will include members of MetLife's senior management team.

The conference and accompanying presentation materials will include statements relating to the business, operations, financial results and outlook of MetLife, as well as certain projections regarding the company's future performance.

A live audio and video webcast of the conference, along with the presentation materials, will be available at the MetLife Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com). Those who want to access the conference should go to the web page at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and/or download and install any necessary software.

A replay of the conference will be available at the MetLife Investor Relations web page beginning shortly after the conference ends on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, Dec.19, 2019.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

