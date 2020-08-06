Metlife assumes about 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S. in third quarter

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc said on
Thursday it assumes U.S. deaths from COVID-19 will rise to about
200,000 by the end of September, but that the disease is having
minimal overall impact on underwriting.
"We continue to anticipate modest underwriting impacts from
COVID-19 on a combined basis, assuming death rises in the U.S.
to approximately 200,000 through the third quarter," Chief
Financial Officer John McCallion said on a conference call with
investors. MetLife released earnings on Wednesday.
The insurer expects about 40,000 COVID-19 deaths in Mexico
in the third quarter, but overall mortality from the disease
will not be as severe as in the second quarter, McCallion said.
The company added that its commercial mortgage portfolio is
showing "signs of stress," especially in the hotel and retail
sectors.
