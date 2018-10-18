Metlifecare : 18 October 2018 Annual Meeting - Results

MEDIA RELEASE

18 October 2018

At its Annual Shareholders Meeting in Auckland today, Metlifecare shareholders were informed of the company's strong performance in the 2018 financial year.

Chair Kim Ellis and Chief Executive Officer Glen Sowry discussed the company's plans for 2019 and beyond and addressed the company's targeted areas with key focus on excellent customer experiences, accelerating growth and executing its commercial goals to continue to build value for its customers and shareholders.

The following resolutions were passed (by poll) by shareholders by votes cast in person or by a proxy holder:

Resolution Votes: For % Votes: Against % Votes: Abstain 1. To re-elect retiring director, Chris Aiken 144,531,326 99.99% 11,474 0.01% 12,902 2. To re-elect retiring director, Dr Noeline Whitehead 144,500,246 99.97% 45,941 0.03% 9,515 3. To authorise the directors to fix the fees and expenses of the auditor of the Company 144,412,024 99.91% 132,610 0.09% 11,068

