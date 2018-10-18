Log in
METLIFECARE LIMITED (MET)
    
Metlifecare : 18 October 2018 Annual Meeting - Results

10/18/2018 | 05:38am CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

18 October 2018

At its Annual Shareholders Meeting in Auckland today, Metlifecare shareholders were informed of the company's strong performance in the 2018 financial year.

Chair Kim Ellis and Chief Executive Officer Glen Sowry discussed the company's plans for 2019 and beyond and addressed the company's targeted areas with key focus on excellent customer experiences, accelerating growth and executing its commercial goals to continue to build value for its customers and shareholders.

The following resolutions were passed (by poll) by shareholders by votes cast in person or by a proxy holder:

Resolution

Votes: For

%

Votes: Against

%

Votes: Abstain

1.

To re-elect retiring director, Chris Aiken

144,531,326

99.99%

11,474

0.01%

12,902

2.

To re-elect retiring director, Dr Noeline Whitehead

144,500,246

99.97%

45,941

0.03%

9,515

3.

To authorise the directors to fix the fees and expenses of the auditor of the Company

144,412,024

99.91%

132,610

0.09%

11,068

ENDS

For more information please contact:

Andrew Peskett

General Counsel & Company Secretary Tel: +64 9 539 8004

Disclaimer

Metlifecare Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 03:37:05 UTC
