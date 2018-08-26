Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Metlifecare Limited    MET   NZMETE0001S2

METLIFECARE LIMITED (MET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Metlifecare : 27 August 2018 NZX Appendix 1 Summary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

Incorporated in New Zealand Company Number 237544, ARBN 165 659 110

Results for announcement to the market

Prepared under NZ IFRS

Reporting Period

Full Year Ended 30 June 2018

Previous Reporting Period

Full Year Ended 30 June 2017

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from ordinary activities

$115,273

5.7%

Change in fair value of investment properties

$134,926

-47.9%

Share of profit arising from joint venture, net of tax

$1,953

-23.7%

Total revenue

$252,152

-31.9%

Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders

$125,085

-50.3%

Net profit (loss) attributable to security holders

$125,158

-50.0%

Final Dividend

Amount per security

Imputed amount per security

Refer attachments

$NZ 0.0675

Nil.

Record Date

14 September 2018

Dividend Payment Date

21 September 2018

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The DRP does not apply for this dividend.

DRP Participation Election Date

N/A

30 June 2018 NZD

30 June 2017 NZD

Net tangible assets per security

$6.92

$6.43

Details of Metlifecare Palmerston North Limited joint venture shareholders

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

Metlifecare Limited

50%

50%

Palmerston North Maori Reserve Corporate Trustee Limited

50%

50%

Comments:

Please refer to the attachments.

Disclaimer

Metlifecare Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 21:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METLIFECARE LIMITED
08/26METLIFECARE : 27 August 2018 NZX Appendix 1 Summary
PU
08/26METLIFECARE : 27 August 2018 Media Release FY18 Result
PU
08/26METLIFECARE : 27 August 2018 NZX Appendix 7
PU
08/09METLIFECARE : 9 August 2018 Full Year Results - Audio Webcast Details
PU
08/08METLIFECARE : 9 August 2018 Annual Meeting & Director Nominations
PU
07/23METLIFECARE : 24 July 2018 Full Year Results Announcement Date
PU
05/23METLIFECARE : 24 May 2018 New Coastal Retirement Village in Beachlands
PU
04/17METLIFECARE : Two retirement villages progress
AQ
04/16METLIFECARE : 17 April 2018 Orion Point Site Unconditional
PU
03/14METLIFECARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 118 M
EBIT 2018 91,8 M
Net income 2018 163 M
Debt 2018 153 M
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 8,17
P/E ratio 2019 8,99
EV / Sales 2018 12,4x
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
Capitalization 1 312 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,17  NZD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glen Robert Sowry Chief Executive Officer & Head-Media Relations
Kimmitt Rowland Ellis Chairman
Richard Callander General Manager-Operations
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Tanya Bish Clinical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFECARE LIMITED877
AMEDISYS INC134.74%3 939
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION82.90%813
TSUKUI CORP-2.05%641
NICHIIGAKKAN CO LTD-38.16%599
ESTIA HEALTH LTD-14.33%563
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.