Metlifecare : 27 August 2018 NZX Appendix 1 Summary
08/26/2018 | 11:47pm CEST
Incorporated in New Zealand Company Number 237544, ARBN 165 659 110
Results for announcement to the market
Prepared under NZ IFRS
Reporting Period
Full Year Ended 30 June 2018
Previous Reporting Period
Full Year Ended 30 June 2017
Amount (000s)
Percentage change
Revenue from ordinary activities
$115,273
5.7%
Change in fair value of investment properties
$134,926
-47.9%
Share of profit arising from joint venture, net of tax
$1,953
-23.7%
Total revenue
$252,152
-31.9%
Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders
$125,085
-50.3%
Net profit (loss) attributable to security holders
$125,158
-50.0%
Final Dividend
Amount per security
Imputed amount per security
Refer attachments
$NZ 0.0675
Nil.
Record Date
14 September 2018
Dividend Payment Date
21 September 2018
Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
The DRP does not apply for this dividend.
DRP Participation Election Date
N/A
30 June 2018 NZD
30 June 2017 NZD
Net tangible assets per security
$6.92
$6.43
Details of Metlifecare Palmerston North Limited joint venture shareholders
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
Metlifecare Limited
50%
50%
Palmerston North Maori Reserve Corporate Trustee Limited
50%
50%
Comments:
Please refer to the attachments.
Sales 2018
118 M
EBIT 2018
91,8 M
Net income 2018
163 M
Debt 2018
153 M
Yield 2018
1,41%
P/E ratio 2018
8,17
P/E ratio 2019
8,99
EV / Sales 2018
12,4x
EV / Sales 2019
11,0x
Capitalization
1 312 M
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
5
|Average target price
|
7,17 NZD
|Spread / Average Target
|
15%