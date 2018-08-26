Log in
News Summary

Metlifecare : 27 August 2018 NZX Appendix 7

08/26/2018

APPENDIX 7 - NZSX Listing Rules

Notice of event affecting securities

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.2. For rights, NZSX Listing Rules 7.10.9 and 7.10.10. For change to allotment, NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.1, a separate advice is required.

EMAIL:announce@nzx.com

Number of pages including this one (Please provide any other relevant details on additional pages)

Full name of Issuer

Metlifecare Limited (MET)

Name of officer authorised to make this notice

Contact phone numberAuthority for event, e.g. Directors' resolutionContact fax numberDate

Tick as appropriate

Nature of event

Bonus IssueIf ticked, state whether:Taxable

/ Non Taxable If ticked, state

Conversion

InterestRights Issue Renouncable

Rights Issue non-renouncable

Capital changeCall

Dividend

Full

x

whether:

Interim

Year

x

Special

DRP Applies

EXISTING securities affected by this

If more than one security is affected by the event, use a separate form.

Description of the class of securities

Ordinary shares (MET)

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Details of securities issued pursuant to this event

If more than one class of security is to be issued, use a separate form for each class.

Description of the class of securitiesNumber of Securities to be issued following event

Conversion, Maturity, Call Payable or Exercise Date

N/A

Enter N/A if not applicable

Strike price per security for any issue in lieu or date Strike Price available.

Tick if pari passuMinimum Entitlement

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Ratio, e.g 1 for 2

for

Treatment of Fractionsprovide an OR explanationof the ranking

Monies Associated with Event

Dividend payable, Call payable, Exercise price, Conversion price, Redemption price, Application money.

In dollars and cents

Excluded income per security

(only applicable to listed PIEs)CurrencyTotal monies

NZ Dollars $14,386,430

Source of PaymentSupplementary dividend details -

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.7

Amount per security in dollars and cents

Date Payable

Taxation

In the case of a taxable bonus issue state strike priceAmount per Security in Dollars and cents to six decimal places

Resident

$0.022200

Imputation Credits

Withholding Tax

(Give details)

Foreign

N/A

FDP Credits

Withholding Tax

(Give details)

Timing

(Refer Appendix 8 in the NZSX Listing Rules)

Record Date 5pm

For calculation of entitlements -

Notice Date

Entitlement letters, call notices, conversion notices mailed

Application Date

Also, Call Payable, Dividend / 15 Interest Payable, Exercise Date,

Conversion Date. In the case

of applications this must be the

last business day of the week.

Allotment Date

For the issue of new securities. Must be within 5 business days of application closing date.

OFFICE USE ONLY Ex Date:

Commence Quoting Rights: Cease Quoting Rights 5pm: Commence Quoting New Securities: Cease Quoting Old Security 5pm:

Security Code:

Security Code:

Disclaimer

Metlifecare Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 21:01:05 UTC
