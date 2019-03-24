Log in
Metminco : Appendix 3Y

03/24/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Metminco Limited

ABN 43 119759349

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Roger Higgins

Date of last notice

2nd February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Shares and Options

Date of change

20th March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Shares -Direct 1,393,270 &

Indirect - 730,079 Options Direct 274,039 &

Indirect - 143,597

LTIP Performance Options - 9,600,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Shares and Options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

Shares -Direct 1,393,270 &

Indirect - 730,079 Options Direct 274,039 &

Indirect - 143,597

LTIP Performance Options - 9,600,000

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

The shares and options were transferred from Tanabal Super fund to Netwealth Investments Limited (a wrap services a/c) as part of the changes to the management of Dr Higgins superannuation management. There was no change in share ownership in this transfer and the transfer was done without the knowledge of Dr Higgins.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

no

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

no

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 02:49:09 UTC
