Metminco : Cancellation of AIM listing

METMINCO LIMITED (MNC)
10/17/2018 | 09:18am CEST

ASX Announcement (ASX: MNC)

17 October 2018

AIM LISTING CANCELLATION

Further to the announcement dated 4 October 2018, Metminco Limited ("Metminco" or the "Company") (ASX: MNC; AIM: MNC) announce that the admission of the Company's shares to trade on AIM has been cancelled effective 7:00am BST, 17 October 2018 (5:00pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 17 October 2018).

Shareholders holding Metminco shares, as Depositary interests (DI), which are managed by Computershare UK, will have their DI holding converted to Metminco shares on a 1:1 basis and will be registered on the Company's Australian share register, managed by LINK Market Services.

Shareholders with DI holdings are referred to the Company's previous ASX release on 4th October 2018 for further information on the process of transfer to and registration of MNC shares in Australia.

UK shareholders have any questions about the process, they should contact Computershare UK on www.computershare.com/uk or telephone +44 (0) 370 702 0003.

If you have queries about Australian registry services in Australia, please contact Registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au or call in Australia +61 1300 554 474.

For further information, please contact:

METMINCO LIMITED

Kevin Wilson, Executive Chairman

Mobile: +61 (0) 409 942 355

Geoff Widmer, Joint Company Secretary

Office: +61 (0) 3 9819 3995

Andrew Metcalfe, Joint Company Secretary/CFO

Office: +61 (0) 3 9867 7199

Suite 3, Level 2,

t (613) 9867 7199

Metminco Limited

470 Collins Street

ACN 119 759 349

Melbourne VIC 3000

ASX Code: MNC:AX;

Australia

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:17:02 UTC
