Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metminco Limited    MNC   AU000000MNC7

METMINCO LIMITED (MNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
--   --.--%
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metminco : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Appendix 3Y

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 11:34pm CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Metminco Limited

ABN 43 119759349

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Roger Higgins

Date of last notice

21st December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Shares and Options

Date of change

31st December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Shares -Direct 1,393,270 &

Indirect - 730,078 Options Direct 274,039 &

Indirect - 143,597

LTIP Performance Options - 14,400,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Performance Options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

4,800,000 ( lapsed)

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

Shares -Direct 1,393,270 &

Indirect - 730,078 Options Direct 274,039 &

Indirect - 143,597

LTIP Performance Options - 9,600,000

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Lapsed Performance Options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

no

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

no

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 22:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METMINCO LIMITED
01/01METMINCO : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Appendix 3Y
PU
01/01METMINCO : Performance Rights and Performance Options Lapsed
PU
2018METMINCO : Results of Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2018METMINCO LIMITED : - Notification of Shortfall, Renounceable Rights
AQ
2018METMINCO : Notification of Shortfall- Renounceable Rights
PU
2018METMINCO LIMITED : - Chuscal JV Agreement
AQ
2018METMINCO : pens JV with AngloGold Ashanti
AQ
2018METMINCO : Chuscal JV Agreement
PU
2018METMINCO : Renounceable Rights Issue
AQ
2018METMINCO : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin John Wilson Executive Chairman
William James Howe Chief Operating Officer
Andrew William Metcalfe Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Francisco Vergara-Irarrazaval Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METMINCO LIMITED1
BHP GROUP LTD15.76%114 926
BHP GROUP PLC8.48%114 926
RIO TINTO-5.38%81 608
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.51%81 608
ANGLO AMERICAN12.80%31 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.