Metminco : Cleansing Statement for issue of shares

METMINCO LIMITED    MNC   AU000000MNC7

METMINCO LIMITED (MNC)
10/03/2018 | 09:18am CEST

3 October 2018

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Issue of 135,000,000 Shares - Cleansing Notice

Notification Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act).

We refer to the placement of 135,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of A$0.004 per Share (Placement) by Metminco Limited ACN 119 759 349 (ASX: MNC) (Company) on 3rd October 2018.

Cleansing Notice

In making the Placement, the Company relies on section 708A(5) of the Act and notifies the ASX under section 708A(5)(e) that:

  • (a) the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • (b) the Company is providing this notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;

  • (c) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and

  • (d) as at the date of this notice there is no information:

that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance

with the ASX Listing Rules; and

that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the

purpose of making an informed assessment of:

Metminco Limited

Andrew Metcalfe

the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits

and losses and prospects of the Company; or

the rights and liabilities attached to the Shares.

Joint Company Secretary

Suite 3, Level 2,

Metminco Limited

470 Collins Street

ACN 119 759 349

Melbourne VIC 3000

ASX Code: MNC:AX;

Australia

AIM Code: MNC.L

t (613) 9867 7199

Metminco Limited published this content on 03 October 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin John Wilson Executive Chairman
William James Howe Chief Operating Officer
Andrew William Metcalfe Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Francisco Vergara-Irarrazaval Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METMINCO LIMITED1
BHP BILLITON PLC11.55%126 305
BHP BILLITON LIMITED17.04%126 305
RIO TINTO-2.51%88 403
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.75%88 403
ANGLO AMERICAN10.72%31 398
