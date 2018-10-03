Metminco : Cleansing Statement for issue of shares

`.
Issue of 135,000,000 Shares - Cleansing Notice
Notification Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act).
We refer to the placement of 135,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of A$0.004 per Share (Placement) by Metminco Limited ACN 119 759 349 (ASX: MNC) (Company) on 3rd October 2018.
Cleansing Notice
In making the Placement, the Company relies on section 708A(5) of the Act and notifies the ASX under section 708A(5)(e) that:
(a) the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
(b) the Company is providing this notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
(c) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and
(d) as at the date of this notice there is no information:
(i)
that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance
with the ASX Listing Rules; and
(ii)
that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the
purpose of making an informed assessment of:
(A)
the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits
and losses and prospects of the Company; or
(B)
the rights and liabilities attached to the Shares.
