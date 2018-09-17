Log in
Metminco : Correction to previous announcement - Regarding Suspension

09/17/2018 | 02:58am CEST

17th September 2018

James Gerraty,

Manager, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 4 North Tower

525 Collins Street Melbourne Vic 3000

Sent by email: - james.gerraty@asx.com.au

Dear James

RE: CORRECTION TO PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENT: REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Metminco Limited (ASX Code MNC) hereby requests an immediate voluntary suspension to be granted effective to-day, and provides the following information pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2:

  • The voluntary suspension is necessary for the Company to make an announcement to the market regarding the acquisition and funding proposal.

  • The voluntary suspension is requested until the earlier of 10.00am AEST on Tuesday 18th September 2018 and the release of an announcement to the market regarding the funding and acquisition proposal referred to above.

  • The Company is not aware of any reason why a voluntary suspension should not be granted.

Apart from the above the Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours sincerely

Metminco Limited Geoffrey Widmer Company Secretary

Suite 3, Level 2, 470 Collins t (613) 9867-7199

Street

f (613) 9867-8587

Metminco Limited ACN 119 759 349

Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 Australia

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 00:57:01 UTC
