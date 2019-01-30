Metminco : December 2018 Quarterly Activities & App5B Cashflow Report 0 01/30/2019 | 09:24pm EST Send by mail :

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT METMINCO LIMITED 31st January 2019 METMINCO Limited Quarterly Activities Report for period ending 31st December, 2018 HIGHLIGHTS  Chuscal: joint venture formed with AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold")

 Chuscal: AngloGold rock geochemistry and 2012 underground channel sampling shows significant potential for Chuscal to host zones of high grade gold mineralisation

 Miraflores: mine permitting and social licence activities progressed Metminco Limited ("Metminco" or the "Company") (ASX: MNC) is pleased to present the activity report for the quarter ending 31st December 2018. OPERATIONS Quinchia Gold Portfolio, Colombia The gold portfolio is contained within a single district, the Quinchia district located in the highly fertile Middle Cauca Belt of west-central Colombia (refer Figure 1). The portfolio is the Company's key asset and within a 3 km radius comprises: • the Miraflores deposit (0.88Moz gold Resource, and 0.37Moz gold Reserve, refer to announcement dated 27th October 2017);

• the Dosquebradas deposit (0.92Moz gold Resource estimated under NI 43-101 - refer to announcement dated 7th March 2016);

• the recently drilled Tesorito gold porphyry target; and

• the undrilled Chuscal gold target which is subject to a recently announced joint venture with AngloGold (refer Figure 2). Figure 1: The mid-Cauca Belt of Colombia, with the location of Metminco's Miraflores deposit Suite 3, Level 2, 470 Collins street, +61 3 9867 7199 Metminco Limited Melbourne, 3000 ACN 119 759 349 Australia ASX ANNOUNCEMENT METMINCO LIMITED 31st January 2019 Figure 2: Metminco's Quinchia portfolio and distance to proposed Miraflores plant. During the Quarter, focus in the Quinchia Portfolio was threefold: 1. closing the negotiation of the Chuscal JV with AngloGold Ashanti;

2. evaluation and rationalization of the Quinchia tenement portfolio; and

3. maintaining and improving the Social Licence for Miraflores, including activities on the EIA. Suite 3, Level 2, 470 Collins street, +61 3 9867 7199 Metminco Limited Melbourne, 3000 ACN 119 759 349 Australia ASX ANNOUNCEMENT METMINCO LIMITED 31st January 2019 Chuscal On 6th December 2018 Metminco announced that it had entered into a joint venture with AngloGold to develop the Chuscal gold target. Chuscal is the second new exploration target being developed, after Tesorito, within the area of influence of Metminco's proposed Miraflores mine. Key Terms of the Chuscal JV Transaction • Metminco and AngloGold have formed the Chuscal JV with ownership: Metminco 10% and AngloGold 90%. Metminco is the manager of the JV

• Metminco can earn a further 41% interest by spending US$2.5 million over 3 years, including at least 7,500m of drilling. AngloGold is free carried during this period

• On Metminco earning its 51% interest, the parties may participate pro rata or dilute. On a party being diluted to 9.9%, the participation of the diluting party reverts to a 2% Net Profit Royalty

• AngloGold has a one-off right to buy back a 21% interest from Metminco on the publication of a JORC resource of at least 3 million ounces of gold o the price of the 21% interest is to be agreed between the parties or determined by an independent valuer, and o on exercise of the buyback right:  ownership will be AngloGold 70% and Metminco 30%; and  AngloGold will become manager of the JV o AngloGold will free carry Metminco through feasibility and until permits have been granted for a +250,000oz Au annual production, development proposal.

• Other terms as usual for a JV of this nature. The Chuscal gold zone is a 900m by 530m Au target (+100ppb Au in soils) within which highly anomalous rock samples have been collected by AngloGold (refer Figure 3). • The rock chip sampling has defined a Central Zone of 600m long by 240m wide (183 samples) where the average grade of samples is 2.66gpt Au (uncut) or 1.94gpt Au (cut1). Twelve of the samples encountered grades over 10gpt Au and six reported grades over 20gpt Au, with the highest at 54gpt Au.

• This is incorporated within a broader area (Main Zone) of 900m long by 530m wide (289 samples) where the average grade of samples is 1.79gpt Au (uncut) or 1.33gpt Au (cut1). Channel sampling of the small-scale underground mine in the southeast corner of the Central Zone (the Guayacanes tunnel) was undertaken by a previous owner in 2012. This had been previously partially described (refer ASX announcement dated 16th September 2016) but the absence of laboratory certificates and QA/QC data precluded a full analysis and description at that time. The certificates and QA/QC data were recently obtained allowing a full description in compliance with JORC 2012 (refer ASX announcement dated 21st January 2019). 1. Topcut to 20gpt Au, 6 samples, max 54gpt Au. Suite 3, Level 2, 470 Collins street, +61 3 9867 7199 Metminco Limited Melbourne, 3000 ACN 119 759 349 Australia ASX ANNOUNCEMENT METMINCO LIMITED 31st January 2019 Figure 3: Gold values in surface rockchip samples at Chuscal showing the envelopes around samples included in grade averaging in the Central and Main zones and the location of the underground workings. The underground sampling comprised 120, approximately two-meter long channel samples taken along the length of the underground working. These delivered gold grades of up to 250gpt with 10% of samples having grades over 10gpt (average grade 62.7gpt). The higher gold grades are associated with two or three vein systems with elevated silver (up to 59gpt) and associated arsenic, antinomy, tungsten and tellurium. In the cross-cuts between these veins, continuous lower grade (1gpt to 3.9gpt) gold mineralisation is present (refer Figures 2 & 3 of ASX announcement dated 21st January 2018). Analysis of the multi-element geochemistry and correlation with surface mapping confirmed that the gold mineralisation is hosted by a porphyritic diorite but also extends into the altered monzonite. Two mineralization populations are clearly distinguished and reflect: • an early phase of stockwork / disseminated mineralization (porphyryitic diorite) with an average grade of approximately 1.5gpt Au; cut through by

• a later high-grade epithermal vein population with an average grade of approximately 8gpt Au using a 20gpt Au topcut (uncut: 19gpt Au). Suite 3, Level 2, 470 Collins street, +61 3 9867 7199 Metminco Limited Melbourne, 3000 ACN 119 759 349 Australia ASX ANNOUNCEMENT METMINCO LIMITED 31st January 2019 No detailed mapping was undertaken during the channel sampling and mineralisation widths have not been estimated. As such the grades reported should be considered indicative only at this stage. Nevertheless, they are considered encouraging and are supported by the surface rockchip and soil sampling. While the underground development covers a very small area within the target zone, it demonstrates the potential for a late stage, high grade vein system hosted by a large volume, stockwork / disseminated style of mineralisation, just 1,700m south of the proposed Miraflores plant. Development of Drill Program Drilling will commence once the exploration titles are granted and all permits and approvals are obtained, which is anticipated to be early 2Q 2019. Prior to drilling, a surface (on geochemistry rejects) and underground (on magnetic susceptibility) mapping program will be carried out to allow detailed, constrained 3D modelling of existing aeromagnetic data. This will be combined with results of underground mapping and sampling, to define structures and mineralisation characteristics to guide drilling. Further details will be provided once this process is completed. Subject to landowner access, soil sampling will be extended to the north of the existing grid to cover the Chuscal anomaly and cover the strike extension of the Tesorito target. This has not been previously evaluated but passes through the Chuscal tenement. Quinchia Tenement Portfolio Management Following an evaluation of the tenements within the Quinchia Portfolio, the contracts for 5 small tenements situated over the Cauca River and its margins in the south of the portfolio were terminated. Apart from the low exploration potential for primary mineralisation, the inability to licence an operation over the Cauca River due to environmental restrictions were the primary justifications. These tenements have no impact on the core project area. In addition, in November / December 2018 a regional stream sediment sampling program together with three soil grids were opened to evaluate Metminco tenements where no data was available. The samples are pending despatch to the Laboratory. Tesorito No further work was carried out at Tesorito. Further drilling is required, and this will prioritised within the Chuscal evaluation program. Chuscal has the potential to produce high grade vein mineralisation while to date Tesorito is regarded as an outcropping, medium grade (1gpt to 1.7gpt) gold porphyry system. TSDH-02 reported 384m @ 1.01g/t Au from surface to end-of-hole (refer to announcement of 30 August 2018) and TSDH-07, 253.1m @ 1.01 g/t Au from 2.9m, including 64.0m @ 1.67 g/t Au from 144m. Miraflores Gold Project As previously reported, the Company submitted the Work Plan ("PTO") to the Colombian Mining Agency for mine development approval for the Miraflores Gold Project (refer Figure 2) in January 2018. Colombian regulations require both PTO and Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") approvals prior to commencement of construction and operation. The PTO approval has been received. Suite 3, Level 2, 470 Collins street, +61 3 9867 7199 Metminco Limited Melbourne, 3000 ACN 119 759 349 Australia Attachments Original document

