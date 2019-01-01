Metminco : Performance Rights and Performance Options Lapsed

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT METMINCO LIMITED 2nd January 2019

Metminco Limited ("Metminco" or the "Company") (ASX: MNC) advises that 11,600,000 Performance Rights and 9,600,000 Performance Options, awarded under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, lapsed on 31st December 2018.

Details of these allocations were contained in the Explanatory Notes of the Notice of Meeting for the Company's AGM held on 28th May 2018 (refer ASX announcement of 26th April 2018)

For further information, please contact:

METMINCO LIMITED

Kevin Wilson Executive Chairman

