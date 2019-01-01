Log in
METMINCO LIMITED (MNC)
Metminco : Performance Rights and Performance Options Lapsed

01/01/2019 | 11:34pm CET

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

METMINCO LIMITED

2nd January 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2nd January 2019

METMINCO Limited

Performance Rights and Performance Options

Notice of Lapsed Performance

Rights and Performance Options issued under Long

Term Incentive Plan

Metminco Limited ("Metminco" or the "Company") (ASX: MNC) advises that 11,600,000 Performance Rights and 9,600,000 Performance Options, awarded under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, lapsed on 31st December 2018.

Details of these allocations were contained in the Explanatory Notes of the Notice of Meeting for the Company's AGM held on 28th May 2018 (refer ASX announcement of 26th April 2018)

For further information, please contact:

METMINCO LIMITED

Kevin Wilson Executive Chairman +61 409 942 355

.

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9867-7199; Fax: +61 (0) 3 9867-8587 www.metminco.com.au

Suite 3, Level 2, 470 Collin street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 22:33:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin John Wilson Executive Chairman
William James Howe Chief Operating Officer
Andrew William Metcalfe Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Francisco Vergara-Irarrazaval Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METMINCO LIMITED1
BHP GROUP LTD15.76%114 926
BHP GROUP PLC8.48%114 926
RIO TINTO-5.38%81 608
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.51%81 608
ANGLO AMERICAN12.80%31 156
