Metminco : Performance Rights and Performance Options Lapsed

|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
|
METMINCO LIMITED
|
2nd January 2019
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
2nd January 2019
METMINCO Limited
Performance Rights and Performance Options
Notice of Lapsed Performance
Rights and Performance Options issued under Long
Term Incentive Plan
Metminco Limited ("Metminco" or the "Company") (ASX: MNC) advises that 11,600,000 Performance Rights and 9,600,000 Performance Options, awarded under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, lapsed on 31st December 2018.
Details of these allocations were contained in the Explanatory Notes of the Notice of Meeting for the Company's AGM held on 28th May 2018 (refer ASX announcement of 26th April 2018)
For further information, please contact:
METMINCO LIMITED
Kevin Wilson Executive Chairman +61 409 942 355
.
Suite 3, Level 2, 470 Collin street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000
Disclaimer
Metminco Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 22:33:07 UTC