Metminco : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement

19 September 2018

Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be lifted immediately, following the release by MNC of an announcement regarding an acquisition and capital raising.

Issued by

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

19 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au