Metminco : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

19 September 2018
Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be lifted immediately, following the release by MNC of an announcement regarding an acquisition and capital raising.
Cheng Tang
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
19 September 2018
