Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metminco Limited    MNC   AU000000MNC7

METMINCO LIMITED (MNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Metminco : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:08am CEST

Market Announcement

19 September 2018

Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be lifted immediately, following the release by MNC of an announcement regarding an acquisition and capital raising.

Issued by

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

19 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 00:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METMINCO LIMITED
02:08aMETMINCO : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
09/17METMINCO : Correction to previous announcement - Regarding Suspension
PU
09/17METMINCO : Suspension Request
PU
09/17METMINCO : Suspension
PU
09/14METMINCO : Results of Meeting
PU
09/13METMINCO : Trading Halt
PU
09/03METMINCO LIMITED : - Tesorito Drilling Results
AQ
06/25METMINCO LIMITED : - Appointment of Broker
AQ
06/06METMINCO : Commences drilling at tesorito
AQ
05/31METMINCO LIMITED : - Results of AGM
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin John Wilson Executive Chairman
William James Howe Chief Operating Officer
Andrew William Metcalfe Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Francisco Vergara-Irarrazaval Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METMINCO LIMITED1
BHP BILLITON PLC0.69%114 891
BHP BILLITON LIMITED6.90%114 891
RIO TINTO-8.55%82 789
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.69%82 789
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.20%28 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.