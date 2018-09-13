Metminco : Results of Meeting

14th September 2018
Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street,
Sydney, NSW 2000
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Results of EGM
Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting
Metminco Limited (Metminco or the Company) advises that, members unanimously approved all Resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting on a show of hands at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Law, set out below are the total number of proxy votes validly received which were exercisable in respect of each resolution considered at the Meeting today and the manner in which those appointments specified that the proxies vote.
|
Resolution Details
|
Show of Hands or Poll
|
Instructions to validly appointed proxies ( as at proxy close)
|
Resolution Results
|
Resolution
|
Resolution Type
|
H or P
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain/ Excluded
|
Approved/ not approved
|
1.
|
Ratification of the Placement of 68,734,589 ordinary shares and 22,911,530 the options to refresh the Company's 15% placement capacity
|
Ordinary
|
H
|
79,410,132
|
2,498,100
|
5,477,247
|
320
|
Approved
|
2.
|
Amendment to the Constitution to include Proportional Takeover Provisions
|
Special
|
H
|
79,601,259
|
2,307,293
|
5,477,247
|
0
|
Approved
Yours Faithfully, Geoffrey Widmer Company Secretary
|
Metminco Limited
|
Suite 3, Level 2 470 Collins Street
|
Tel No: 61 3 9867 7199
|
(ASX Code: MNC)
|
Melbourne, Vic 3000
|
Fax No 61 3 9867 8587
|
ABN 43 119 759 349
|
www.metminco.com.au
