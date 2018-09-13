Metminco : Results of Meeting

14th September 2018

Metminco Limited (Metminco or the Company) advises that, members unanimously approved all Resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting on a show of hands at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Law, set out below are the total number of proxy votes validly received which were exercisable in respect of each resolution considered at the Meeting today and the manner in which those appointments specified that the proxies vote.

Resolution Details Show of Hands or Poll Instructions to validly appointed proxies ( as at proxy close) Resolution Results Resolution Resolution Type H or P For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain/ Excluded Approved/ not approved 1. Ratification of the Placement of 68,734,589 ordinary shares and 22,911,530 the options to refresh the Company's 15% placement capacity Ordinary H 79,410,132 2,498,100 5,477,247 320 Approved 2. Amendment to the Constitution to include Proportional Takeover Provisions Special H 79,601,259 2,307,293 5,477,247 0 Approved

