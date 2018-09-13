Log in
Metminco : Results of Meeting

09/13/2018 | 11:28pm EDT

14th September 2018

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street,

Sydney, NSW 2000

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Results of EGM

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting

Metminco Limited (Metminco or the Company) advises that, members unanimously approved all Resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting on a show of hands at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Law, set out below are the total number of proxy votes validly received which were exercisable in respect of each resolution considered at the Meeting today and the manner in which those appointments specified that the proxies vote.

Resolution Details

Show of Hands or Poll

Instructions to validly appointed proxies ( as at proxy close)

Resolution Results

Resolution

Resolution Type

H or P

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain/ Excluded

Approved/ not approved

1.

Ratification of the Placement of 68,734,589 ordinary shares and 22,911,530 the options to refresh the Company's 15% placement capacity

Ordinary

H

79,410,132

2,498,100

5,477,247

320

Approved

2.

Amendment to the Constitution to include Proportional Takeover Provisions

Special

H

79,601,259

2,307,293

5,477,247

0

Approved

Yours Faithfully, Geoffrey Widmer Company Secretary

Metminco Limited

Suite 3, Level 2 470 Collins Street

Tel No: 61 3 9867 7199

(ASX Code: MNC)

Melbourne, Vic 3000

Fax No 61 3 9867 8587

ABN 43 119 759 349

www.metminco.com.au

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 03:27:02 UTC
