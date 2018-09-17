Metminco : Suspension

Market Announcement

17 September 2018

Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MNC, pending the release of an announcement regarding an acquisition and funding proposal.

Issued by

James Gerraty

Manager, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

