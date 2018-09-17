Metminco : Suspension

Market Announcement
17 September 2018
Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MNC, pending the release of an announcement regarding an acquisition and funding proposal.
Issued by
James Gerraty
Manager, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
17 September 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Disclaimer
Metminco Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 23:17:01 UTC