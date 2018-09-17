Log in
Metminco : Suspension

0
09/17/2018 | 01:18am CEST

Market Announcement

17 September 2018

Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MNC, pending the release of an announcement regarding an acquisition and funding proposal.

Issued by

James Gerraty

Manager, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

17 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 23:17:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin John Wilson Executive Chairman
William James Howe Chief Operating Officer
Andrew William Metcalfe Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Francisco Vergara-Irarrazaval Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METMINCO LIMITED1
BHP BILLITON PLC0.52%115 857
BHP BILLITON LIMITED7.61%115 857
RIO TINTO-8.76%83 011
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.51%83 011
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.29%28 443
