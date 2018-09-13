Metminco : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

13 September 2018

Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Trading Halt

The securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 17 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

RE: REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Metminco Limited (ASX Code MNC) hereby requests a trading halt on its securities, effective from commencement of trading today and provides the following information in relation to ASX Listing Rule 17.1:-

• The Company expects to make an announcement to the market in relation to a capital raising and acquisition;

• The Company requests the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of trading on Monday 17th September 2018, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market; and

• The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Apart from the above the Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Metminco Limited Geoffrey Widmer Company Secretary