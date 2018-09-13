Log in
METMINCO LIMITED (MNC)
Metminco : Trading Halt

09/13/2018 | 01:23am CEST

Market Announcement

13 September 2018

Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 17 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

13 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

13th September 2018

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 4 North Tower

525 Collins Street Melbourne Vic 3000

Sent by email: - Cheng.Tang@asx.com.au

Dear Cheng

RE: REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Metminco Limited (ASX Code MNC) hereby requests a trading halt on its securities, effective from commencement of trading today and provides the following information in relation to ASX Listing Rule 17.1:-

  • The Company expects to make an announcement to the market in relation to a capital raising and acquisition;

  • The Company requests the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of trading on Monday 17th September 2018, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market; and

  • The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Apart from the above the Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours sincerely

Metminco Limited Geoffrey Widmer Company Secretary

Suite 401, Level 4,6 Help Street

t (612) 9460 1856

Metminco Limited

Chatswood NSW 2067

f (612) 9460 1857

ACN 119 759 349

Australia

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 23:22:03 UTC
