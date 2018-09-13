Metminco : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
13 September 2018
Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 17 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Cheng Tang
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
13 September 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
13th September 2018
Cheng Tang
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Compliance Pty Limited
Level 4 North Tower
525 Collins Street Melbourne Vic 3000
Sent by email: - Cheng.Tang@asx.com.au
Dear Cheng
RE: REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
Metminco Limited (ASX Code MNC) hereby requests a trading halt on its securities, effective from commencement of trading today and provides the following information in relation to ASX Listing Rule 17.1:-
-
• The Company expects to make an announcement to the market in relation to a capital raising and acquisition;
-
• The Company requests the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of trading on Monday 17th September 2018, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market; and
-
• The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Apart from the above the Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Yours sincerely
Metminco Limited Geoffrey Widmer Company Secretary
|
Suite 401, Level 4,6 Help Street
|
t (612) 9460 1856
|
Metminco Limited
|
Chatswood NSW 2067
|
f (612) 9460 1857
|
ACN 119 759 349
|
Australia
Disclaimer
Metminco Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 23:22:03 UTC