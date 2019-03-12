Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metminco Limited    MNC   AU000000MNC7

METMINCO LIMITED

(MNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metminco : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Market Announcement

13 March 2019

Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Jon Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

13 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

13th March 2019

John Chow,

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 4 North Tower

525 Collins Street Melbourne Vic 3000

Sent by email: - jon.chow@asx.com.au

Dear John

RE: REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Metminco Limited (ASX Code MNC) hereby requests a trading halt on its securities, effective from commencement of trading today and provides the following information:

  • The Company expects to make an announcement to the market in relation to a capital raising and proposed acquisition;

  • The Company requests the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of trading on Friday 15th March 2019, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market; and

  • The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Apart from the above the Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours sincerely

Metminco Limited Geoffrey Widmer Company Secretary

Metminco Limited

Suite 3, Level 2 470 Collins Street

Tel No: 61 3 9867 7199

(ASX Code: MNC)

Melbourne, Vic 3000

Fax No 61 3 9867 8587

ABN 43 119 759 349

www.metminco.com.au

Disclaimer

Metminco Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 23:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METMINCO LIMITED
07:08pMETMINCO : Trading Halt
PU
02/14METMINCO : Deferred Acquisition Payment for Miraflores Colombia
PU
02/01METMINCO LIMITED : - December 2018 Quarterly Activities and App5B Cashflow Repor..
AQ
01/30METMINCO : December 2018 Quarterly Activities & App5B Cashflow Report
PU
01/01METMINCO : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Appendix 3Y
PU
01/01METMINCO : Performance Rights and Performance Options Lapsed
PU
2018METMINCO : Results of Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2018METMINCO LIMITED : - Notification of Shortfall, Renounceable Rights
AQ
2018METMINCO : Notification of Shortfall- Renounceable Rights
PU
2018METMINCO LIMITED : - Chuscal JV Agreement
AQ
More news
Chart METMINCO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metminco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin John Wilson Executive Chairman
Nicholas Robert Winer Chief Operating Officer
Andrew William Metcalfe Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Roger John Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Glenister Lamont Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METMINCO LIMITED1
BHP GROUP LTD6.69%124 238
BHP GROUP PLC5.61%124 238
RIO TINTO11.27%92 622
RIO TINTO LIMITED14.68%92 622
ANGLO AMERICAN14.63%37 017
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.