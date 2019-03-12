Metminco : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
13 March 2019
Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Metminco Limited ('MNC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Jon Chow
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
13 March 2019
13th March 2019
John Chow,
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Compliance Pty Limited
Level 4 North Tower
525 Collins Street Melbourne Vic 3000
Sent by email: - jon.chow@asx.com.au
Dear John
RE: REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
Metminco Limited (ASX Code MNC) hereby requests a trading halt on its securities, effective from commencement of trading today and provides the following information:
• The Company expects to make an announcement to the market in relation to a capital raising and proposed acquisition;
• The Company requests the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of trading on Friday 15th March 2019, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market; and
• The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Apart from the above the Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Yours sincerely
Metminco Limited Geoffrey Widmer Company Secretary
Metminco Limited
Suite 3, Level 2 470 Collins Street
Tel No: 61 3 9867 7199
(ASX Code: MNC)
Melbourne, Vic 3000
Fax No 61 3 9867 8587
ABN 43 119 759 349
www.metminco.com.au
