Metminco : to merge with Andes Resources

ASX Announcement 13 March 2019 Proposed Merger to consolidate dominant positions in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca Gold Belt Highlights • Proposed Merger of Metminco and Andes Resources Limited ("Andes") to create a leading Colombian gold explorer and developer, with a dominant position in the richly gold-copper endowed Mid-Cauca Gold Belt

• Approximately 40 Moz gold has been discovered within 30 kms of Andes' concessions, highlighting the potential for large discoveries within the portfolio

• The merger will bring together Metminco's advanced Miraflores Gold Project and Chuscal, Tesorito and other prospects, with Andes' extensive tenement holding to create a company with multiple advanced exploration assets in richly endowed gold camps

• Strong support for the Merger from Andes' major shareholders

• As a result of the merger, shareholders will benefit from a significant restructuring of the existing RMB deferred acquisition payments through a debt for equity swap for $2.5 million, making RMB one of Metminco's largest shareholders, and realigning future payments to project milestones out to 2025

• Post-merger, the combined business is expected to have $2.5 million cash available for an active exploration programme

• Metminco and Andes have signed a non-binding indicative offer of the Merger, and now are working towards execution of a Binding Implementation Agreement and completion of mutual due diligence to effect the Merger

• Metminco capital raising of up to $4 million at to occur as a condition to the Merger, with Metminco shareholders offered priority pool of $1 million

• Metminco is now conducting a placement of convertible notes to raise approximately $750,000 to support the merger

• Funds raised will initially be deployed towards maiden drilling of the Chuscal Gold Project, which features an extensive gold geochemical anomaly over a 900m x 530m envelope, with high grade gold rock-chip results of up to 54 gpt Au1 Metminco Limited (ASX: MNC) ("Metminco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding indicative offer ("NBIO") with Andes Resources Ltd ("Andes") in connection with a proposed merger of the two companies ("Merger"). Subject to completion of the Merger, the merged company will have a well-rounded portfolio of projects, from untested targets through to a potential development 1 As per the ASX announcement of 6 December 2018. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data which materially affects the announcement. project in the advanced stage of permitting and will have aggregated a dominant tenement position in the Quinchia and Andes Gold Districts of the richly endowed Mid-Cauca Gold and Copper-Gold Belt in Colombia. Metminco and Andes have entered into the NBIO for Metminco to effect the Merger by acquiring 100% of the issued capital of Andes through an off-market takeover offer. In addition to the Merger, it is proposed the merged company will raise $4 million, which is expected to be very well-supported, given the level of in principle support already gained from key shareholders including Andes cornerstone investor, Sandfire Resources Ltd ("Sandfire"). Andes, a public unlisted company, controls a highly complementary portfolio of gold-silver-copper exploration projects in the Cauca Valley, Colombia, in close proximity to Metminco's existing Mineral Resources of over 877,000 ounces gold and Reserves of 457,000 ounces at the Miraflores deposit, (refer Table 1, this announcement), as well as the Tesorito prospect and the large undrilled Chuscal target (in joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti ("AngloGold")), all within Metminco's Quinchia Gold Project. Metminco's Executive Chairman Mr. Kevin Wilson commented: "The acquisition of Andes, gives Metminco not just further exposure to a large exploration portfolio in the Mid-Cauca Gold Belt of Colombia, but also access to an experienced board, management and a new shareholder base of influential, experienced and financially strong shareholders." Together with our Quinchia Gold Project we now have two exploration camps that we believe offer near term development potential. Along with the favourable restructure of our existing repayments to RMB, the transaction brings enhanced financial capacity enabling us to substantially defer debt repayments thus maximising capital towards exploration activities." The Merger will provide Metminco with: • one of the largest portfolios of gold-copper exploration assets (combined 90,452 Ha portfolio) in one of the world's most richly endowed gold belts, the Cauca Valley, Colombia;

• funds to conduct a maiden drilling program at Chuscal;

• enhanced ability to advance the Quinchia Gold Project towards a development decision;

• an impressive and experienced shareholder base supporting Andes Resources such as Sandfire Resources, IFM Investors and Treadstone Resource Partners; and

• favourable restructuring of the RMB Australian Holdings (RMB) debt to either equity or deferral of repayment to project milestones out to 2025. Andes' Managing Director, Mr. Jason Stirbinskis said: "The merger of the portfolios creates an extensive project pipeline and optionality across vein hosted and porphyry hosted targets from greenfield to advanced stage in a globally significant gold region. We are particularly excited by Metminco's recently acquired Chuscal Prospect and its potential to dramatically enhance the near-term production opportunities of Metminco's Quinchia Project. By combining forces, the merged company also achieves a critical mass of greater appeal to a broader investment base such as institutional and corporate investors and provides Andes shareholders with an ASX listing in the near term. Andes' Board view this as a merger of two highly complementary portfolios, and we look forward to integrating our businesses and establishing Metminco as a leader in gold exploration in Colombia, chasing world-class gold deposits." Combined exploration package 1. Metminco's existing Colombian exploration assets Metminco's existing exploration assets comprise the Quinchia Gold Project in the Cauca Valley of Colombia. This includes a potential mine development project (Miraflores), a recently discovered gold porphyry prospect (Tesorito), and a large undrilled gold vein/porphyry target at surface (Chuscal). All properties occur within 2km of a proposed treatment plant. Miraflores: (100% Metminco) is an advanced project in the mine permitting stage. It comprises a gold Reserve of 457,000ozs. A Definitive Feasibility Study was published in Q4, 2017 (refer ASX announcement dated 27 October 2017)2. The project had its Technical Plan approved by the Mines Department in August 2018. Metminco intends to complete and submit its environmental impact study in Q3 2019. Tesorito: (100% Metminco) is located within 1km of the proposed Miraflores treatment plant facility. Tesorito is a gold porphyry prospect that was drilled by Metminco in 2018. Results included TS-DH-07 which intersected 253m at 1.01 gpt Au from surface (starting at 2.9m) including 64.0m @ 1.67 gpt Au from 144m (refer ASX release dated 28 August 2018). Prior to the 2018 drilling, a wide intersection of 384m @ 1.01 gpt Au was intersected from 18m depth. Chuscal: (Metminco earning 51%) is located approximately 2kms from the proposed Miraflores plant. Chuscal features an extensive, undrilled surface gold geochemical anomaly (rock-soils and rock chips) with high grade sample results (up to 54 gpt Au).3 The samples in the Central Zone at Chuscal average 2.66 gpt Au (uncut) and this lies within a large (900m by 530m) envelope averaging 1.76 gpt (uncut) (refer ASX release dated 6 December 2018). Approximately 80m below the surface, several adits have been driven into the prospect by an informal miner. Channel sampling by a previous operator of these workings has revealed two mineralisation populations which reflect an early phase of stockwork / disseminated mineralisation (porphyryitic diorite) with an average grade of approximately 1.5 gpt Au; cut by a later high-grade epithermal vein population with an average grade of approximately 8 gpt Au using a 20 gpt Au top-cut (uncut: 19 gpt Au) (refer ASX release dated 21 January 2019). 4 A joint venture between Metminco and AngloGold was formed in December 2018 and covers three licences. The two larger licences are applications in the final stage of being awarded and are anticipated to be granted in Q2 2019. Drilling permits are currently being sought and drilling will be initiated soon after the Merger financing and the grant of the Chuscal licence. 2. Andes Resources' exploration assets Andes holds a 90% interest in a large portfolio (c800 km2) of applications and granted titles which is considered highly prospective for both epithermal gold-silver veins as well as porphyry gold-copper. 2 The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply. 3 As per the ASX announcement of 6 December 2018. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data which materially affects the announcement. 4 The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data which materially affects the announcement. 5 Please refer to AngloGold 2017 Annual Report. Investors should be aware that the Company has not independently verified the information reported by AngloGold. Approximately 35Moz of gold has been discovered within a 30 km radius of Andes' Portfolio including AngloGold's Nuevo Chaquiro (Quebradona) at 5.66Moz Au & 3.63Mt Cu.5 The Andes properties occur only ~70 kms to the north of Metminco's Quinchia Gold Project (refer Figure 1) presenting potential operational and administrative cost savings. Andes was established in 2013 and undertook extensive regional and local sampling programs to identify at least 12 vein-style drill targets interpreted to be in five regional NW trending mineralised corridors. They have also defined several porphyry gold-copper targets. To date over 14,000 surface and rock chip samples have been collected to define 12 vein hosted and porphyry targets. Andes completed drilling its first of many targets in late 2018, as set out in Attachment 1. Only, approximately 10% of Andes' land holding has been explored. However, multiple gold targets have been defined, including the Gibraltar porphyry copper/gold target just 22 kms from, and in the same porphyry belt, as AngloGold's Nuevo Chaquiro deposit. Figure 1: Location of Andes' exploration ground and Metminco's ground in the Mid-Cauca Gold Belt, along with major nearby gold discoveries. Source: various company public reports- the Company has not independently verified the information. Andes' major properties are: El Columpio: is a mining title hosting a corridor of gold-silver veins currently in small scale artisanal production. LiDAR imagery suggests the target is within a regional scale ring structure often associated with substantial mineralised discoveries. A maiden scout drilling program by Andes in November 2018, and the first drill program within the entire project area, reported NW/SE oriented epithermal gold veining with best intersection of a 26.79m wide zone grading 1.58 gpt Au and 83.17 gpt Ag from 52.4m including 7.27m grading 3.32 gpt Au and 247.57 gpt Ag from 72.07m), as set out in Attachments 1 & 2. High silver: gold ratios and other signature elements suggest the extensive veining mapped at El Columpio formed at cooler temperatures on the flanks of a causative intrusion such as a porphyry, with some evidence in surface results and the limited drilling pointing northward to the intrusive heat source(s). San Pablo: lies two kilometers to the south of El Columpio and within an interpreted 11 km long mineralised corridor (refer Figure 2). San Pablo is a granted licence of 150 Ha (permitted for drilling). It comprises numerous historical and active artisanal adits with 9 substantial veins mapped thus far, some traced for 700 vertical meters and for over 1km of strike with veining swelling to over 5m wide in some locations. In addition to San Pablo being a vein hosted gold-silver target, recent results and mapping have raised the potential of the area to also be a gold porphyry target. Potassic alteration has been recorded at lower elevations with stockworks and porphyritic intrusives observed over an area of 500m x 300m in the deep valley below the extensively vein mineralized regions. This target is drill ready subject to receipt of certain drilling permits. Immediately to the east of San Pablo and on Andes licence applications is the El Bosque mineralised zone including the El Bosque Mine which is the largest artisanal mine in the region. Andes' Other Targets Andes has only explored approximately 10% of its land holding and has thus far identified numerous priority targets based on surface work and artisanal mining activity in the western portion of the portfolio (refer Figure 3). Some of these regions such as San Esteban, Santa Rita and La Alianza are considered to represent the Au-Ag-As-base metal bearing intermediate-sulphidation epithermal veins that typically occur from 500m to 5km from a causal intrusive (porphyry). Others such as Taparto and San Pablo show potential to occur in the middle to upper portions of porphyry systems characterised by anomalous Cu-Mo and Bi. La Rochela, San Agustin prospects indicate potential to lie within the upper parts of porphyry systems as inferred from anomalous Mo, Bi, Au & Ag. The eastern region of Andes' portfolio lies within the same subsection of the Mid-Cauca Gold Belt that hosts Quinchia along with other significant discoveries such as Nuevo Chaquiro and Continental Gold's Buritica project to the north. Andes has a number of established porphyry targets in this region including Gibraltar, an outcropping porphyry just 20 kms south of Nuevo Chaquiro. Attachments Original document

