Metminco : Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Metminco Limited

ABN 43 119 759 349

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully Paid shares

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 23,950

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

23,950 Listed options with an expiry date of 01/06/2020 at an exercise price of $0.011, were exercised at $0.011 per share

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration Yes $0.011 per share for a total consideration of $263.45.

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Listed Options were exercised under the conditions of the Listed Options. The issued share capital will be used in working capital

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed NoN/A

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 None

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

None

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) N/A

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 None

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 170,466,092

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

21st January 2019

Number +Class 1,136,440,614 547,345,422 Ordinary Fully paid shares Options exercise price $0.011 expiring 1 June 2020

9. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 12,345,639 12,345,639 46,400,000 9,600,000 9,600,000 Options exercisable at A$0.08 per Option into Shares on or before 17 May 2019. Options exercisable at A$0.08 per Option into Shares on or before 25 May 2019. Performance Rights (terms and conditions summarised in the notice of AGM announced 26 April 2018) LTIP Options exercisable at A$0.016 each on or before 31 December 2019, subject to vesting LTIP Options exercisable at A$0.024 each on or before 31 December 2020, subject to vesting

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

