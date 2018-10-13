Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO (B4B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CEO of electronics retailer Ceconomy quits after profit warnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 10:39am CEST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ceconomy, Europe's biggest consumer electronics retailer, said its chief executive will leave with immediate effect and it will also look for a new finance chief after its shares tumbled on a string of profit warnings.

Ceconomy, which runs more than 1,000 Media Markt and Saturn stores in countries across Europe, has seen its business stagnate as sales of consumer electronics have shifted online.

Ceconomy said Pieter Haas, CEO since the company split from retailer Metro last year, had agreed to leave by mutual consent, with CFO Mark Frese and management board member Dieter Haag Molkenteller taking over on an interim basis.

In a statement released early on Saturday morning, Ceconomy said Frese would stay on at the company until successors are found for the CEO and CFO roles.

"We are firmly convinced that this is the only way for Ceconomy to restore the trust that has been lost on the capital market," Juergen Fitschen, chairman of the supervisory board said in the statement.

Earlier this week, Ceconomy issued its third profit warning, citing weak business at its MediaMarkt and Saturn store chains, sending its shares tumbling.

Ceconomy said the managing board had appointed Ferran Reverter, currently chief operating officer of Media Saturn Holding, as managing director of the unit to replace Haas.

Fitschen said that the strategic realignment that Haas had launched was "undoubtedly the right path" even if has lost the trust of investors.

Under Haas, Ceconomy has sought to better integrate its stores and its online offering, and also sell more services, like fixing and installing electronic devices, as it seeks to differentiate itself from pure ecommerce players like Amazon .

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 4.03% 1788.61 Delayed Quote.52.94%
CECONOMY -0.45% 4.653 Delayed Quote.-63.09%
METRO 0.34% 13.38 Delayed Quote.-19.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO
10:39aCEO of electronics retailer Ceconomy quits after profit warnings
RE
10/05METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
10/05METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
10/05METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
10/04METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
10/04METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
09/24METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
09/24METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
09/20CECONOMY : to Sell Its Roughly 9% Stake in Metro
DJ
09/14Metro puts struggling Real hypermarket chain on the block
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14METRO AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017METRO AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 778 M
EBIT 2018 862 M
Net income 2018 366 M
Debt 2018 3 287 M
Yield 2018 4,78%
P/E ratio 2018 13,29
P/E ratio 2019 12,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 4 856 M
Chart METRO
Duration : Period :
Metro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,4 €
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chief Executive Officer
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO-19.64%5 613
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.93%38 947
SYSCO CORPORATION13.32%35 662
TESCO4.33%28 284
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.55%26 288
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.90%26 023
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.