Target company: METRO AG; Bidder: EP Global Commerce VI GmbH
Announcement of the decision to make a
voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches
Übernahmeangebot)
pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para. 1
and 34 of the
German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG)
Bidder:
EP Global Commerce VI GmbH
c/o LKC Kemper Czarske v. Gronau Berz GbR
Forstweg 8
82031 Grünwald
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich,
Germany, under HRB 249468
Target:
METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Düsseldorf,
Germany, under HRB 79055
Ordinary bearer shares: WKN BFB001 / ISIN DE000BFB0019
Preference bearer shares: WKN BFB002 / ISIN DE000BFB0027
On 21 June 2019, EP Global Commerce VI GmbH (the 'Bidder'), a holding
company controlled by Daniel K?etínský, who is acting in concert with
Patrik Tká?, has decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer
(freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of METRO
AG (the 'Company') for the acquisition of all non-par value ordinary bearer
shares in the Company (ISIN DE000BFB0019), each share representing a
proportionate amount of EUR 1 of the share capital of the Company, (the
'METRO Ordinary Shares') against payment of a cash offer price of EUR 16.00
per METRO Ordinary Share, and of all non-par value non-voting preferred
bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE000BFB0027), each share representing a
proportionate amount of EUR 1 of the share capital of the Company, (the
'METRO Preference Shares', and, collectively with the METRO Ordinary
Shares, the 'METRO Shares') against payment of a cash offer price of EUR
13.80 per METRO Preference Share (the 'Offer'). The Offer will be subject
to a minimum acceptance threshold which will be sufficient in the view of
the Bidder to secure approval of a domination and profit and loss transfer
agreement with the Company after settlement of the Offer, certain merger
control clearances, and other customary conditions.
Today, the Bidder entered into an irrevocable undertaking with Haniel
Finance Deutschland GmbH ('Haniel') pursuant to which Haniel undertook to
accept the Offer for all of its METRO Ordinary Shares (in total 54,726,393
METRO Ordinary Shares, corresponding to approx. 15.20% of all outstanding
METRO Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company, and approx. 15.07%
of the share capital of the Company) (the 'Irrevocable Undertaking'). The
Irrevocable Undertaking qualifies as an 'instrument' pursuant to Section 38
of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz WpHG). In
connection with the execution of the Irrevocable Undertaking, the existing
option arrangement with Haniel dated 24 August 2018 was amended.
Furthermore, EP Global Commerce II GmbH, a person acting jointly with the
Bidder within the meaning of Section 2 para. 5 WpÜG, today has submitted
the exercise notice for a certain call option for the acquisition of
19,410,956 METRO Ordinary Shares (i.e., approx. 5.39% of all outstanding
METRO Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company, and approx. 5.35%
of the share capital of the Company) and 267,796 METRO Preference Shares
(i.e., approx. 9.0% of all outstanding METRO Preference Shares, and approx.
0.07% of the share capital of the Company) from MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH &
Co. KG, an affiliate of CECONOMY AG, pursuant to a share purchase and
option agreement dated 20 September 2018.
The offer document for the Offer (in the German language and a non-binding
English translation thereof) and other information relating to the Offer
will be published on the internet at https://www.epglobalcommerce.com.
Important Notice
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell shares in the Company. The Offer itself as well as its terms
and conditions and further provisions concerning the Offer will be set out
in the offer document in detail after the German Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) has
approved the publication of the offer document. Investors and holders of
shares in the Company are strongly advised to thoroughly read the offer
document and all other relevant documents regarding the Offer upon their
availability since they will contain important information.
The Offer will exclusively be subject to the laws of the Federal Republic
of Germany and certain applicable provisions of securities law of the
United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of
accepting the Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal
Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.
Grünwald, 21 June 2019
EP Global Commerce VI GmbH
End of WpÜG announcement
