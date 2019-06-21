Log in
METRO AG: Investors announce takeover offer for all METRO-shares

06/21/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Offer
METRO AG: Investors announce takeover offer for all METRO-shares

21-Jun-2019 / 23:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EP Global Commerce VI GmbH, a holding company owned by Daniel K?etínský and Patrik Tká? (hereinafter referred to as "Bidder"), announced today its intention to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of METRO AG for the acquisition of all ordinary and preference shares. The offer shall be subject to a certain minimum acceptance threshold which shall be sufficient in the view of the Bidder to secure approval for a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with METRO AG after settlement of the offer. Furthermore, it will be subject to merger control clearances and other customary conditions. According to its own statements the Bidder aims for full operational control over METRO AG.

The offer price for the ordinary shares (ISIN DE000BFB0019) shall be EUR 16.00 per share and the offer price for the preference shares (ISIN DE000BFB0027) shall be EUR 13.80 per share.

Management Board and Supervisory Board of METRO AG will assess the offer in detail and will comment after submission of the offer documentation. It is recommended to the shareholders of METRO AG not to sell shares to the Bidder or affiliated persons prior to the statement of Management Board and Supervisory Board.




Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations

21-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 829049

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

829049  21-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829049&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
