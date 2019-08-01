Log in
METRO

METRO

(B4B)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
08/01/2019 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG
METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.08.2019 / 10:56
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: METRO AG
Street: Metro-Straße 1
Postal code: 40235
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Establishment of a voting pool

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Meridian Stiftung
City of registered office, country: Essen, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Beisheim Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 20.63 % 0.00 % 20.63 % 360121736
Previous notification 14.19 % 0.00 % 14.19 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019 0 74305085 0 % 20.63 %
Total 74305085 20.63 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Meridian Stiftung % % %
Gebr. Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG % % %
BVG Beteiligungs- und Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH % % %
Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH 20.63 % % 20.63 %
 
Meridian Stiftung % % %
Gebr. Schmidt Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH % % %
Gebr. Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG % % %
BVG Beteiligungs- und Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH % % %
Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH 20.63 % % 20.63 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Establishment of a pooling agreement between Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft (Essen), Beisheim Capital GmbH (Düsseldorf) and Beisheim Holding GmbH (Baar/Switzerland). 

Date
31 Jul 2019


01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

849867  01.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=849867&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
