Metro    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO

(B4B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

METRO : confirms evaluation of potential efficiency measures

0
09/25/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
METRO AG confirms evaluation of potential efficiency measures

25-Sep-2019 / 20:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG confirms currently evaluating potential efficiency measures with regard to its administrative structures, processes and business activities. The contemplated efficiency measures would be induced by and largely depended upon the envisaged divestment of the hypermarket business and the resulting reduced company size. The measures relate both to METRO AG headquarters and the international cross-functional and service companies.

The evaluation is at a very early stage. On the basis of the first preliminary top-down assessment, the implementation of the contemplated measures under assessment could lead to

- one-off costs of approximately EUR 30 to 65 million in the first financial year of implementation and

- recurring savings in a mid-double-digit million Euro-amount per year.

No decision has been taken yet on the implementation or the scope of possible measures, which have to be further assessed and evaluated in detail. After the finalization of the assessment in the next couple of months, the Management Board of METRO AG will decide hereon.
 

Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations

25-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 880169

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

880169  25-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 815 M
EBIT 2019 864 M
Net income 2019 445 M
Debt 2019 2 423 M
Yield 2019 4,64%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 5 163 M
Chart METRO
Duration : Period :
Metro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,59  €
Last Close Price 14,43  €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO7.88%5 768
SYSCO CORPORATION25.45%40 341
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.97%34 663
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD28.14%32 060
TESCO PLC26.04%29 071
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.38%27 203
