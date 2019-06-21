Log in
Metro : Czech, Slovak investor offer to take over German retailer Metro

06/21/2019 | 04:44pm EDT
German retailer Metro AG supermarket in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, is making a takeover offer for German retailer Metro that values the company at 5.8 billion euros (£5.1 billion), it said on Friday.

The offer price of 16 euros for each ordinary share and 13.80 euros for each preferred share is a 34.5% premium to when EP Global Commerce made its initial investment in August.

The firm, co-owned by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac, said the offer was a "a compelling value and a unique opportunity" for shareholders given the difficult market and challenges facing Metro.

Metro was not immediately available for comment outside of business hours.

EP Global Commerce, which already held a 10.91% stake in Metro, made the full takeover offer after it agreed with investment firm Haniel to buy its 15.2% stake.

It also said it would exercise a call option for a stake of 5.4% held by an affiliate of Ceconomy .

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi; editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CECONOMY -0.68% 5.236 Delayed Quote.67.58%
METRO 0.06% 15.545 Delayed Quote.15.98%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 29 753 M
EBIT 2019 843 M
Net income 2019 393 M
Debt 2019 2 385 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 13,79
P/E ratio 2020 14,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 5 517 M
Chart METRO
Duration : Period :
Metro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14,2 €
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chief Executive Officer
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO15.98%5 875
SYSCO CORPORATION13.45%35 444
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.47%29 708
TESCO24.46%27 932
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD12.58%27 399
AHOLD DELHAIZE-5.37%26 726
