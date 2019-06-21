Metro : Czech, Slovak investor offer to take over German retailer Metro

The offer price of 16 euros for each ordinary share and 13.80 euros for each preferred share is a 34.5% premium to when EP Global Commerce made its initial investment in August.

The firm, co-owned by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac, said the offer was a "a compelling value and a unique opportunity" for shareholders given the difficult market and challenges facing Metro.

Metro was not immediately available for comment outside of business hours.

EP Global Commerce, which already held a 10.91% stake in Metro, made the full takeover offer after it agreed with investment firm Haniel to buy its 15.2% stake.

It also said it would exercise a call option for a stake of 5.4% held by an affiliate of Ceconomy .

