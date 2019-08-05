Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO

(B4B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Metro : Czech investor Kretinsky won't raise offer for Germany's Metro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: German retailer Metro AG sign is seen on the headquarters in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky's investment vehicle said on Monday it would not raise its 5.8 billion euro (£5.35 billion) bid for Metro, after failing to convince two of the German retailer's top shareholders of the deal.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky's investment vehicle said on Monday it would not raise its 5.8 billion euro (£5.35 billion) bid for Metro, after failing to convince two of the German retailer's top shareholders of the deal.

EP Global Commerce (EPGC) said it could not find common ground with Metro shareholders Meridian Stiftung and Beisheim Holding, which hold nearly 21% of Metro's ordinary shares, citing "different views on the valuation".

This significantly lowers the chance for the bid, which runs until Aug. 7, to succeed. Shares in Metro closed down 2.5% at 15.115 euros.

"EPGC appreciates the tone and atmosphere of the discussions and regrets that they were not successful but continues to believe that the offer represents a unique opportunity for all shareholders to exit at an attractive price and in EPGC's view includes a significant premium to the current fundamental value of Metro," EPGC said.

EPGC, which is co-owned by Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrick Tkac, said it would not raise the 16-euro-per-ordinary-share bid, nor lower the 67.5% acceptance threshold or amend the offer in any other way.

EPGC, which in an earlier filing said it would get just a 34.61% stake under the current offer, said it remained convinced that Metro would benefit from a simplified shareholder structure in its current transformation.

Meridian and Beisheim last week said they planned to join forces by pooling their interests and voting rights as they seek to help fend off the bid by EPGC, calling the offer "inappropriate".

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO
01:10pMETRO : Czech investor Kretinsky won't raise offer for Germany's Metro
RE
12:56pEUROPE : Miners hit as China woes hurt European stocks
RE
08/01METRO : investors opposed to takeover offer start buying shares
RE
08/01METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07/31METRO : Investors shun Kretinsky's Metro offer - filing
RE
07/30METRO : Investor seeks talks over contested Metro takeover bid - sources
RE
07/29METRO AG : METRO major shareholders Meridian and Beisheim intend to conclude a p..
EQ
07/24METRO : Germany's Metro recommends investors reject takeover bid
RE
07/24METRO : supervisory board vote on takeover was unanimous - source
RE
07/04METRO : Consortium led by X+Bricks improves offer for Metro's Real hypermarkets
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 819 M
EBIT 2019 869 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 2 474 M
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 5 620 M
Chart METRO
Duration : Period :
Metro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,67  €
Last Close Price 15,30  €
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chief Executive Officer
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO15.71%6 242
SYSCO CORPORATION9.96%35 413
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD21.58%30 480
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.25%30 029
TESCO PLC16.10%26 047
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group