Metro    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO

(B4B)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Metro : Germany's Metro says takeover offer undervalues company

0
06/23/2019 | 05:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk near Metro cash and carry store in Kiev

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Metro said on Sunday that EP Global Commerce's unsolicited offer to take over the German retailer substantially undervalues it and advised shareholders to hold off on taking action until management comments further.

On Friday, EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, made the takeover offer, which valued the company at 5.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion).

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Keith Weir)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 29 753 M
EBIT 2019 843 M
Net income 2019 393 M
Debt 2019 2 385 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 13,79
P/E ratio 2020 14,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 5 517 M
Chart METRO
Duration : Period :
Metro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14,2 €
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chief Executive Officer
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO16.05%5 875
SYSCO CORPORATION12.96%35 444
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.43%29 708
TESCO24.51%27 932
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD12.13%27 399
AHOLD DELHAIZE-4.98%26 726
