Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO

(B4B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Metro : Investors shun Kretinsky's Metro offer - filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 09:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German retailer Metro AG sign is seen on the headquarters in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Investors are so far shunning EP Global Commerce's takeover offer for German retailer Metro, which the company and some of its leading shareholders have rejected.

A filing on Wednesday showed only 0.46% of shares were tendered as of July 30 by investors who had not beforehand agreed to sell.

Including shares already held by EP Global and shares it can acquire using options, its total position would be 33.18%.

EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac, has set a minimum acceptance threshold of 67.5% for the offer, which runs until Aug. 7.

Metro shares were down 2.4% at 14.21 euros by 1222 GMT.

Kretinsky has started talks with shareholders about his plans after influential investors Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group rejected the offer, sources close to the matter said.

"It's also about what will happen after a potential failure of the tender offer," one of the people said, adding that EP Global was not expected to hike its offer substantially or waive the acceptance threshold, meaning it was unlikely to go through.

Waiving the threshold would make it hard for EP Global to get the 75% majority needed for striking a "domination" agreement and getting access to Metro's cash flows.

Financing a leveraged buyout - EP Global plans to pay for the 5.8 billion euro (5.31 billion pounds) deal with 800 million in equity and the rest in debt - could be difficult if a domination agreement isn't in prospect, people close to the matter said.

If the offer fails, EP Global can still use a call option to acquire a Metro stake owned by family investor Haniel. Depending on which of two possible options he uses, he could take his Metro holding to either just below or to just above 30%.

"Our base case scenario is that Kretinsky will cross the 30% threshold," one of the people said. This would trigger a mandatory offer, which investors would likely shun again.

"But after that he will be free. He will not have to make a tender offer again if he buys more Metro shares at a later stage and can slowly build his position," the person said.

While Metro's management, the Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group oppose Kretinsky's plans, they may soften their stance at a later stage and work with him for the better of the company, another person said.

Although not regarded as most likely option, Kretinsky could also let the options expire and eventually sell out of Metro in the hope of getting more than the 12 euros a shares average he paid when building his stake, another person said.

A spokesman for EP Global declined to comment.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)

By Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO
09:06aMETRO : Investors shun Kretinsky's Metro offer - filing
RE
07/30METRO : Investor seeks talks over contested Metro takeover bid - sources
RE
07/29METRO AG : METRO major shareholders Meridian and Beisheim intend to conclude a p..
EQ
07/24METRO : Germany's Metro recommends investors reject takeover bid
RE
07/24METRO : supervisory board vote on takeover was unanimous - source
RE
07/04METRO : Consortium led by X+Bricks improves offer for Metro's Real hypermarkets
RE
06/27METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
06/25METRO : German Shareholder Associations Call EPGC's Metro Offer Too Low
DJ
06/24METRO : Major shareholder wants to reject takeover offer for German store chain ..
RE
06/24METRO : Shares in German store chain Metro rise after takeover offer
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 819 M
EBIT 2019 869 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 2 474 M
Yield 2019 4,56%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 5 284 M
Chart METRO
Duration : Period :
Metro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,67  €
Last Close Price 14,68  €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chief Executive Officer
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO8.70%5 889
SYSCO CORPORATION11.63%35 788
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.50%30 929
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD20.60%30 557
TESCO PLC17.41%26 403
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group